🏥 Orlando Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Orlando’s healthcare scene is booming, from big hospital systems to specialty clinics and home health. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in scrubs (or business casual).

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week )

(about ) Pay: $16.00 – $24.00/hour

Support the retail pharmacy team with prescriptions, inventory, and patient service. Good fit if you like fast-paced customer contact and are ready to complete CVS’s training and state licensure requirements.

Employer: Slate Healthcare

Slate Healthcare Location: Orlando, FL (travel contract)

(travel contract) Type: Travel / Allied Health

Pay: Approx. $2,138 per week (36 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts)

13-week assignment in a state-of-the-art cardiac cath lab with no call, weekends, or holidays. Ideal for experienced Cath Lab Techs (2+ years) with ACLS, BLS, and full background/immunization clearance.

Employer: UCF Lake Nona Hospital (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Orlando, FL – Lake Nona/Medical City

Type: Full-time

Provide inpatient rehab services focused on communication, cognition, and swallowing. Great for SLPs with a Master’s degree and SLP license who want strong benefits, tuition help, and a newer, well-resourced hospital.

Employer: Pediatrix Medical Group

Location: Orlando, FL – Winnie Palmer Hospital

Type: Full-time

Comp: Competitive physician package (plus possible sign-on/relocation)

Join a Level IV, 142-bed NICU ranked #26 in neonatology by U.S. News & World Report. High-acuity cases, fellowship program, research options, and a large team of neonatologists and NNPs.

Employer: Florida Medical Clinic / Orlando Health

Location: Lakeland, FL (within Orlando Health system)

(within Orlando Health system) Type: Full-time, 7:00am–3:30pm, on-call required

Maintain and repair medical and electronic equipment, support IT integration, and handle safety checks. Good for techs with an associate degree or 2+ years’ experience in medical/electronic systems.

Employer: Orlando Health

Location: Lakeland Highlands Hospital (Orlando Health system)

Type: Full-time, Nights

Hands-on patient care (vitals, ADLs, transport, documentation) on an Ortho/Neuro unit. Requires HS diploma plus recent NA experience or completion of an approved program/licensure.

Employer: AEG Vision

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time, On-site

Work side-by-side with optometrists doing pre-testing, specialty diagnostics, EHR documentation, and patient education. Nice fit if you like eye care, patient interaction, and want medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k).

Employer: United Surgical Partners International – Orlando Orthopaedic Outpatient Surgery Center

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Ambulatory surgery RN role covering pre-op, PACU, OR, and pain management. For RNs with 1+ year experience, active FL license, and BLS/ACLS/PALS as required; offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid holidays.

Employer: AdventHealth

Location: 601 E Rollins St, Orlando, FL 32803

Type: Full-time, Day shift (Mon, Tue, Fri, Sat 9:00am–6:30pm)

Pay Range: $31.86 – $59.27/hour

Hospital-based SLP role with evaluations, treatment plans, and patient/family education. Strong benefits from day one, $5,000 sign-on bonus and $1,500 relocation for eligible candidates.

Employer: AdventHealth

Location: 601 E Rollins St, Orlando, FL 32803

Type: Full-time, Overnight (9pm–7am, 7-on/7-off)

Pay Range: $50.99 – $94.84/hour

Bonus: $2,500 sign-on for eligible applicants

Overnight hospital pharmacist role with direct patient care, stewardship, and verification/compounding duties. Requires RPh license and hospital experience is strongly preferred.

Employer: Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm)

Support PACU patients with ADLs, vitals, and transport in a high-volume women’s and NICU hospital. HS diploma required plus NA experience or approved training; benefits start day one and PTO can reach up to 5 weeks.

Employer: Orlando Health and Rehabilitation Center

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time, On-site

Pay: From $20.00/hour

Coordinate and manage nurse scheduling in a skilled nursing facility. Best for candidates with 1–3 years of nursing home and nurse scheduling experience; includes health insurance, PTO, and 401(k).

Employer: AdventHealth

Location: 800 N Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL 32803

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay Range: $121,971.20 – $226,865.60/year

Lead clinical pharmacy programs, budgets, stewardship, and teams across a large system. Requires licensed pharmacist, 3+ years of pharmacy leadership, and 5+ years of contemporary hospital practice.

Employer: AdventHealth East Orlando

Location: 7727 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32822

Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week), Day shift Mon–Fri

Pay Range: $16.02 – $25.63/hour

Entry-level bedside support role taking vitals, assisting with care, and documenting under RN direction. HS diploma and BLS required; CNA/CPCT/EMT are preferred but not mandatory.

Employer: Concierge Home Care

Location: Florida statewide (must reside in FL; travel from Orlando OK)

Type: Full-time, Salaried Travel RN

Pay: $90,000/year salary + bonuses and incentives

Home health RN role with 100% travel across Florida, company vehicle, paid lodging, and no nights, weekends, holidays, or on-call. Requires FL/compact RN license and Medicare OASIS proficiency.

Employer: AdventHealth East Orlando

Location: Orlando, FL (Lake Underhill Rd)

Type: PRN, Day shift (Mon–Fri as needed)

Pay Range: $28.97 – $53.88/hour

Perform 2D/3D mammograms, QC checks, and patient follow-up tasks in a breast imaging setting. Requires RT(R)(ARRT) and RT(M)(ARRT) plus BLS.

Employer: Sage Dental

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time (4–5 days/week, Mon–Fri, ~8:00am–5:00pm)

Comp: Daily guarantee or % of production + free medical options

General dentistry role with a steady weekday schedule and competitive production-based pay. Requires DMD/DDS/BDS and a valid state dental license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are hiring for related roles too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.