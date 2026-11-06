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Orlando
🏥 Orlando Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
9 days ago
Orlando’s healthcare scene is booming, from big hospital systems to specialty clinics and home health. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in scrubs (or business casual).
Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $16.00 – $24.00/hour
Support the retail pharmacy team with prescriptions, inventory, and patient service. Good fit if you like fast-paced customer contact and are ready to complete CVS’s training and state licensure requirements.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $2,138/week
- Employer: Slate Healthcare
- Location: Orlando, FL (travel contract)
- Type: Travel / Allied Health
- Pay: Approx. $2,138 per week (36 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts)
13-week assignment in a state-of-the-art cardiac cath lab with no call, weekends, or holidays. Ideal for experienced Cath Lab Techs (2+ years) with ACLS, BLS, and full background/immunization clearance.
Speech Language Pathologist
- Employer: UCF Lake Nona Hospital (HCA Healthcare)
- Location: Orlando, FL – Lake Nona/Medical City
- Type: Full-time
Provide inpatient rehab services focused on communication, cognition, and swallowing. Great for SLPs with a Master’s degree and SLP license who want strong benefits, tuition help, and a newer, well-resourced hospital.
Neonatologist
- Employer: Pediatrix Medical Group
- Location: Orlando, FL – Winnie Palmer Hospital
- Type: Full-time
- Comp: Competitive physician package (plus possible sign-on/relocation)
Join a Level IV, 142-bed NICU ranked #26 in neonatology by U.S. News & World Report. High-acuity cases, fellowship program, research options, and a large team of neonatologists and NNPs.
Clinical Engineer Tech
- Employer: Florida Medical Clinic / Orlando Health
- Location: Lakeland, FL (within Orlando Health system)
- Type: Full-time, 7:00am–3:30pm, on-call required
Maintain and repair medical and electronic equipment, support IT integration, and handle safety checks. Good for techs with an associate degree or 2+ years’ experience in medical/electronic systems.
Nursing Assistant II – Ortho Neuro, Full-Time Nights
- Employer: Orlando Health
- Location: Lakeland Highlands Hospital (Orlando Health system)
- Type: Full-time, Nights
Hands-on patient care (vitals, ADLs, transport, documentation) on an Ortho/Neuro unit. Requires HS diploma plus recent NA experience or completion of an approved program/licensure.
Optometric Technician
- Employer: AEG Vision
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time, On-site
Work side-by-side with optometrists doing pre-testing, specialty diagnostics, EHR documentation, and patient education. Nice fit if you like eye care, patient interaction, and want medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k).
Registered Nurse – Preop/PACU/OR/Pain Management
- Employer: United Surgical Partners International – Orlando Orthopaedic Outpatient Surgery Center
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
Ambulatory surgery RN role covering pre-op, PACU, OR, and pain management. For RNs with 1+ year experience, active FL license, and BLS/ACLS/PALS as required; offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid holidays.
Speech Language Pathologist NE
- Employer: AdventHealth
- Location: 601 E Rollins St, Orlando, FL 32803
- Type: Full-time, Day shift (Mon, Tue, Fri, Sat 9:00am–6:30pm)
- Pay Range: $31.86 – $59.27/hour
Hospital-based SLP role with evaluations, treatment plans, and patient/family education. Strong benefits from day one, $5,000 sign-on bonus and $1,500 relocation for eligible candidates.
Clinical Pharmacist – Overnight
- Employer: AdventHealth
- Location: 601 E Rollins St, Orlando, FL 32803
- Type: Full-time, Overnight (9pm–7am, 7-on/7-off)
- Pay Range: $50.99 – $94.84/hour
- Bonus: $2,500 sign-on for eligible applicants
Overnight hospital pharmacist role with direct patient care, stewardship, and verification/compounding duties. Requires RPh license and hospital experience is strongly preferred.
Nursing Assistant – WPH PACU
- Employer: Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm)
Support PACU patients with ADLs, vitals, and transport in a high-volume women’s and NICU hospital. HS diploma required plus NA experience or approved training; benefits start day one and PTO can reach up to 5 weeks.
Staffing Coordinator / Scheduler – Skilled Nursing
- Employer: Orlando Health and Rehabilitation Center
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time, On-site
- Pay: From $20.00/hour
Coordinate and manage nurse scheduling in a skilled nursing facility. Best for candidates with 1–3 years of nursing home and nurse scheduling experience; includes health insurance, PTO, and 401(k).
Senior Manager of Clinical Pharmacy Services
- Employer: AdventHealth
- Location: 800 N Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL 32803
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Pay Range: $121,971.20 – $226,865.60/year
Lead clinical pharmacy programs, budgets, stewardship, and teams across a large system. Requires licensed pharmacist, 3+ years of pharmacy leadership, and 5+ years of contemporary hospital practice.
Patient Care Technician – Non-Certified
- Employer: AdventHealth East Orlando
- Location: 7727 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32822
- Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week), Day shift Mon–Fri
- Pay Range: $16.02 – $25.63/hour
Entry-level bedside support role taking vitals, assisting with care, and documenting under RN direction. HS diploma and BLS required; CNA/CPCT/EMT are preferred but not mandatory.
Travel Registered Nurse (RN) – Florida Statewide Travel
- Employer: Concierge Home Care
- Location: Florida statewide (must reside in FL; travel from Orlando OK)
- Type: Full-time, Salaried Travel RN
- Pay: $90,000/year salary + bonuses and incentives
Home health RN role with 100% travel across Florida, company vehicle, paid lodging, and no nights, weekends, holidays, or on-call. Requires FL/compact RN license and Medicare OASIS proficiency.
Mammography Technologist – PRN
- Employer: AdventHealth East Orlando
- Location: Orlando, FL (Lake Underhill Rd)
- Type: PRN, Day shift (Mon–Fri as needed)
- Pay Range: $28.97 – $53.88/hour
Perform 2D/3D mammograms, QC checks, and patient follow-up tasks in a breast imaging setting. Requires RT(R)(ARRT) and RT(M)(ARRT) plus BLS.
General Dentist
- Employer: Sage Dental
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time (4–5 days/week, Mon–Fri, ~8:00am–5:00pm)
- Comp: Daily guarantee or % of production + free medical options
General dentistry role with a steady weekday schedule and competitive production-based pay. Requires DMD/DDS/BDS and a valid state dental license.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are hiring for related roles too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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