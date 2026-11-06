📣 Orlando Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple High-Earning Roles

Orlando’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with strong demand from home services, tech, and consumer brands. If you’re good with people and numbers, this is a solid time to make a move.

Employer: Honeywell Technologies

Honeywell Technologies Location: Orlando, FL (covering the Western US territory)

(covering the territory) Type: Full-time

Salary: $144,000–$179,500 base (plus performance-driven pay and benefits, per listing)

High-impact B2B role owning strategic accounts for fire alarm and monitoring tech across the Western US. Ideal if you have 5+ years in complex B2B sales, can lead long sales cycles, and like working with channel partners and enterprise clients.

Employer: Service Minds (Benjamin Franklin Plumbing brand)

(Benjamin Franklin Plumbing brand) Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Earnings: $150,000+ potential with uncapped commission (guaranteed weekly pay)

In-home sales role meeting homeowners, scoping plumbing needs, and closing repair/upgrade solutions. Great fit if you have 5+ years residential plumbing or in-home plumbing sales, want uncapped commission, a company vehicle, and strong benefits.

Employer: ClosetMaid / The AMES Companies

Location: Lake Nona – Orlando, FL (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time (office Tue–Thu, remote Mon & Fri)

Full-time (office Tue–Thu, remote Mon & Fri) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on digital role owning website and e-retail content, campaigns, and analytics for home organization and tools brands. Good match if you have 4+ years in digital marketing/e‑commerce, are comfortable with platforms like Shopify, Salesforce, GA4, and enjoy blending UX, content, and data.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Orlando employers are growing fast, and strong sales and marketing talent is in demand.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.