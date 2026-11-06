📋 Orlando Admin & Office Jobs With Multiple $20+/hr Options

Orlando’s admin job scene is busy right now—lots of front desk, office, and healthcare support roles hiring. Good mix of entry-level and experienced spots, with several paying $20+/hour and offering solid benefits.

Employer: Copart

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.05 – $23.71/hour

Copart needs a detail-focused Title Specialist to process vehicle titles, work with the DMV, and support customers by phone and in person. Great fit if you have title experience, strong typing skills, and want medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, ESPP, PTO, and holidays.

Employer: Modern Widows Club® | The Movement for Widow Care® (MWC)

Location: Orlando, FL (Hybrid)

Type: Listed as Internship, described as Full-time, ~40 hrs/week

Help run daily operations for a women’s health nonprofit supporting widows—email/phone support, events, data entry, and board support. Good for someone organized, tech-comfortable, and mission-driven who wants growth potential in nonprofit admin.

Employer: Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough (AmLaw 100 law firm)

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Support attorneys and paralegals in the Corporate Practice Group with filing, document management, conflict checks, travel, billing, and time entry. Ideal if you have prior office experience, strong Excel and proofreading skills, and want exposure to a large law firm.

Employer: SimonMed Imaging

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Be the first point of contact at an imaging center—greet patients, verify insurance, handle forms, and support scheduling. Good for customer-service pros wanting healthcare experience, with no nights, no calls, no weekends, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, sick time, and free whole-body scans.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Orlando, FL (In person)

Type: Part-time (~30 hrs/week)

Pay: $15.00 – $17.00/hour

Use your English and Spanish skills to handle calls, emails, documents, and scheduling while keeping records organized. Nice option if you want steady hours, office experience, and to use bilingual skills daily.

Employer: EMBASSY ICON PARK INTERNATIONAL DRIVE / Homewood Suites International Drive

Location: Orlando, FL (In person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00/hour

Welcome guests, manage phones and calendars, and keep front desk operations running smoothly at a hotel on I-Drive. Comes with 401(k) + match, health, dental, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and employee discounts—great if you like hospitality and steady guest interaction.

Employer: Health Management Company of America

Location: Orlando, FL (In person)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Sat–Wed, 2pm–10pm (8-hour shifts)

Pay: $16.50 – $19.00/hour

Check patients in and out, schedule visits, manage phones, and handle billing and EMR/EHR tasks in a clinic setting. Good for those with medical office experience and some coding/terminology knowledge, plus 401(k), health, dental, vision, and PTO.

Employer: AdventHealth East Orlando

Location: 7727 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32822 (In person)

Type: Full-time, Days, Mon–Fri (40 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $15.84 – $25.34/hour

Handle phones, greet patients, register visits, collect copays, and manage imaging records while keeping the waiting area organized. Strong pick if you want big-hospital benefits from Day One (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 403(b), paid parental leave, and more).

Employer: Vacation Innovations

Location: Orlando, FL (Work from home)

Type: Not stated (appears full-time)

Pay: $17.00/hour

Work from home reviewing resort documents, processing payments, updating systems, and tracking compliance files. Great if you’re detail-oriented, like data work, and want benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), etc.) without commuting.

Employer: Munroe Haas, P.A.

Location: Orlando, FL 32835 (In person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $16.00/hour

Classic office admin role: phones, scheduling, travel, reports, filing, invoicing, and client payments for a professional firm. Comes with a wide benefits package including 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and professional development support.

Employer: ES Broadcast Hire Inc

Location: Orlando, FL (In person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $35,000 – $50,000/year (salary negotiable)

Support a small broadcast-equipment office with scheduling, quotes, invoices, customer database updates, and equipment bookings. Nice fit if you’re organized, comfortable with Outlook, Word, Excel, and interested in TV/broadcast gear.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has more detail on shifts, training, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.