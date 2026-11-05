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Apopka
Louvolite USA opens new facility in Apopka
5 days ago
Louvolite USA has opened a new 55,390-square-foot facility in Apopka, representing a $7.5 million investment. The company has created 15 new jobs so far and plans to grow to 50 jobs as operations expand. More information: https://t.co/ROFjw9HzUg
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