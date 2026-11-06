🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Orlando Right Now

Orlando neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from furniture to kids’ books and clothes. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available around town.

Item: Wooden particleboard desk with oak-look finish and two working drawers

Condition: Some scratches and surface wear, but in decent usable shape

Location: 2410 Coolidge Avenue, College Park, Orlando, FL 32804 – next to the dumpster, curb alert

Source: Nextdoor

Free desk that could work well for a home office, student desk, garage, or workshop. It’s first come, first served with no holds, so you’ll need to bring a suitable vehicle and load it yourself. If the post is still up on Nextdoor, the desk should still be there.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Girls workout top, new

Size: Large

Location: Hidden Oaks, Orlando, FL

Source: Nextdoor

Brand new girls’ workout top, size large. The poster notes it is cross posted and there are no holds, so message quickly through Nextdoor if you’re interested.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Toddler girls shoes

Location: Hidden Oaks, Orlando, FL

Source: Nextdoor

Free toddler girls’ shoes. Exact sizes and styles aren’t listed, so check the Nextdoor photos and details. Marked cross posted, no holds, so plan to pick up soon if you claim them.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Girls sports bras, new

Location: Hidden Oaks, Orlando, FL

Source: Nextdoor

New girls’ sports bras being given away. The post is cross posted with no holds, so reach out through Nextdoor to see sizes and arrange pickup.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: 2-pack of girls bralettes, new

Location: Hidden Oaks, Orlando, FL

Source: Nextdoor

Two new girls’ bralettes in a pack. As with the other clothing items, the post is cross posted and the giver notes no holds, so be ready to pick up soon after you claim them.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: 11 landscaping bricks

Condition: No broken or chipped bricks

Location: Lake Preserve, Orlando, FL – on the curb for easy pickup

Source: Nextdoor

Set of 11 matching landscaping bricks, great for garden borders, flower beds, or small yard projects. They’re already at the curb, so you can load them directly into your car.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Kids headlamps

Location: Hidden Oaks, Orlando, FL 32829

Source: Nextdoor

Fun kids’ headlamps that could be useful for camping, reading, or play. The post is cross posted with no holds, so contact the poster quickly to see how many are available and arrange pickup.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Kids flashcards, new

Location: Hidden Oaks, Orlando, FL 32829

Source: Nextdoor

New educational flashcards for kids, great for extra practice at home. Listed as cross posted, no holds, so message the giver to see which subjects or age range they’re for.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Kids sticker books

Location: Hidden Oaks, Orlando, FL

Source: Nextdoor

Free sticker books for kids, perfect for quiet time or car rides. The post is cross posted and the giver notes no holds, so plan to pick up soon after claiming.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Miscellaneous kids’ books

Location: Hidden Oaks, Orlando, FL

Source: Nextdoor

A mix of children’s books being given away. Titles and reading levels aren’t listed, so check the Nextdoor post for photos. Marked cross posted, no holds.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: New kids’ books

Location: Hidden Oaks, Orlando, FL 32829

Source: Nextdoor

Fresh children’s books, listed as new. Great for building up a home library. The post is cross posted with no holds, so reach out quickly if you’re interested.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Two-seat beige leather sofa with decorative cushions

Location: Waterford-Orlando, Orlando, FL

Source: Nextdoor

Sofá de cuero beige de dos plazas con cojines decorativos incluidos. Ideal para una sala pequeña, oficina en casa o cuarto de tele. Revisa las fotos en Nextdoor para ver el estado y mide tu espacio antes de ir a recogerlo.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Stickers

Location: Hidden Oaks, Orlando, FL

Source: Nextdoor

Assorted stickers being given away, nice for crafts, planners, or kids’ projects. The post is cross posted with no holds, so contact the poster to see what designs are available.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Orlando tend to go fast, especially curb alerts and kids’ goodies. If you see something you like, check the link, message the poster, and make pickup plans as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.