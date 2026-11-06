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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Orlando Right Now
Orlando neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from furniture to kids’ books and clothes. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available around town.
Wooden Desk with Working Drawers
Item: Wooden particleboard desk with oak-look finish and two working drawers
Condition: Some scratches and surface wear, but in decent usable shape
Location: 2410 Coolidge Avenue, College Park, Orlando, FL 32804 – next to the dumpster, curb alert
Source: Nextdoor
Free desk that could work well for a home office, student desk, garage, or workshop. It’s first come, first served with no holds, so you’ll need to bring a suitable vehicle and load it yourself. If the post is still up on Nextdoor, the desk should still be there.
Girls New Workout Top
Item: Girls workout top, new
Size: Large
Location: Hidden Oaks, Orlando, FL
Source: Nextdoor
Brand new girls’ workout top, size large. The poster notes it is cross posted and there are no holds, so message quickly through Nextdoor if you’re interested.
Toddler Girls Shoes
Item: Toddler girls shoes
Location: Hidden Oaks, Orlando, FL
Source: Nextdoor
Free toddler girls’ shoes. Exact sizes and styles aren’t listed, so check the Nextdoor photos and details. Marked cross posted, no holds, so plan to pick up soon if you claim them.
Girls Sports Bras New
Item: Girls sports bras, new
Location: Hidden Oaks, Orlando, FL
Source: Nextdoor
New girls’ sports bras being given away. The post is cross posted with no holds, so reach out through Nextdoor to see sizes and arrange pickup.
Girls 2-Pack New Bralettes
Item: 2-pack of girls bralettes, new
Location: Hidden Oaks, Orlando, FL
Source: Nextdoor
Two new girls’ bralettes in a pack. As with the other clothing items, the post is cross posted and the giver notes no holds, so be ready to pick up soon after you claim them.
Landscaping Bricks
Item: 11 landscaping bricks
Condition: No broken or chipped bricks
Location: Lake Preserve, Orlando, FL – on the curb for easy pickup
Source: Nextdoor
Set of 11 matching landscaping bricks, great for garden borders, flower beds, or small yard projects. They’re already at the curb, so you can load them directly into your car.
Kids Headlamps
Item: Kids headlamps
Location: Hidden Oaks, Orlando, FL 32829
Source: Nextdoor
Fun kids’ headlamps that could be useful for camping, reading, or play. The post is cross posted with no holds, so contact the poster quickly to see how many are available and arrange pickup.
Kids New Flashcards
Item: Kids flashcards, new
Location: Hidden Oaks, Orlando, FL 32829
Source: Nextdoor
New educational flashcards for kids, great for extra practice at home. Listed as cross posted, no holds, so message the giver to see which subjects or age range they’re for.
Kids Sticker Books
Item: Kids sticker books
Location: Hidden Oaks, Orlando, FL
Source: Nextdoor
Free sticker books for kids, perfect for quiet time or car rides. The post is cross posted and the giver notes no holds, so plan to pick up soon after claiming.
Misc Kids Books
Item: Miscellaneous kids’ books
Location: Hidden Oaks, Orlando, FL
Source: Nextdoor
A mix of children’s books being given away. Titles and reading levels aren’t listed, so check the Nextdoor post for photos. Marked cross posted, no holds.
Kids New Books
Item: New kids’ books
Location: Hidden Oaks, Orlando, FL 32829
Source: Nextdoor
Fresh children’s books, listed as new. Great for building up a home library. The post is cross posted with no holds, so reach out quickly if you’re interested.
Sofá de dos plazas con cojines
Item: Two-seat beige leather sofa with decorative cushions
Location: Waterford-Orlando, Orlando, FL
Source: Nextdoor
Sofá de cuero beige de dos plazas con cojines decorativos incluidos. Ideal para una sala pequeña, oficina en casa o cuarto de tele. Revisa las fotos en Nextdoor para ver el estado y mide tu espacio antes de ir a recogerlo.
Stickers
Item: Stickers
Location: Hidden Oaks, Orlando, FL
Source: Nextdoor
Assorted stickers being given away, nice for crafts, planners, or kids’ projects. The post is cross posted with no holds, so contact the poster to see what designs are available.
Free items in Orlando tend to go fast, especially curb alerts and kids’ goodies. If you see something you like, check the link, message the poster, and make pickup plans as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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