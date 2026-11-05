⚖️ Orlando Legal & Compliance Roles With Multiple Openings

Orlando’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, with strong demand from both law firms and in‑house teams. If you’ve got courtroom, compliance, or litigation support experience, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: CyberCoders (plaintiff personal injury firm)

CyberCoders (plaintiff personal injury firm) Location: Orlando, FL (onsite)

Salary: $115,000 – $200,000 + bonus (DOE)

Type: Full-time

Handle high‑value plaintiff personal injury cases from filing through verdict, including discovery, depositions, mediation, and jury trials. Great fit if you have 3+ years plaintiff PI litigation, an active Florida Bar, and first- or second-chair trial experience, plus you want base pay, % incentives, 401(k) match, health/dental/vision, PTO, and bonuses.

Employer: Christian Care Ministry (Medi‑Share® healthcare sharing ministry)

(Medi‑Share® healthcare sharing ministry) Location: Orlando, FL or Melbourne, FL – onsite full-time

Salary: $136,000 – $171,000 (based on location and experience)

(based on location and experience) Type: Full-time

Lead the enterprise compliance program across a faith‑based healthcare/financial services environment, including regulatory monitoring, risk assessments, training, internal investigations, and vendor/procurement oversight. Ideal for someone with 7+ years in compliance/legal/regulatory roles, strong health insurance/healthcare regulation knowledge, and experience building and managing a team, with a rich benefits package (100% paid medical for employees, 401(k) match, generous PTO, parental leave, and more).

Employer: Farah & Farah Personal Injury Lawyers

Location: Orlando, FL (onsite, professional office)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Support attorneys on personal injury litigation by organizing case files, drafting pleadings, preparing discovery, managing deadlines, and coordinating with clients, witnesses, and courts. Best for candidates with 2+ years as a litigation assistant or similar role, strong Microsoft Office and case management skills, and who want steady Monday–Friday day shifts plus health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and employer-paid short-term disability and basic life insurance.

If one of these roles fits your skills, don’t wait—polish your resume, tailor it to the posting, and apply while the openings are fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.