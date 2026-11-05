🚚 Orlando Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings This Week

Orlando’s logistics scene is busy right now, from airports to warehouses to high-tech fleets. If you like keeping things moving and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: VITAS Healthcare

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Coordinate routes for Medical Service Technicians delivering home medical equipment to patients. Good fit if you’re organized, calm on the phone, and like problem-solving in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: Tesla

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role managing Tesla rental vehicles: moving, charging, cleaning, inspecting, and handling rental paperwork and customer hand-offs. Comes with Tesla’s day-one benefits and is great if you enjoy cars, customer contact, and staying active.

Employer: Not listed (aviation operations)

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Other (likely shift-based)

Salary: Not listed

Drive tugs pulling luggage carts between airline baggage rooms and a remote sorting facility. Ideal if you have aviation or warehouse experience, can lift heavy bags, and want to work close to the action on the ramp.

Employer: Expeditors

Location: Orlando (MCO / metro area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line role in international freight: book and schedule shipments, prepare air waybills and customs docs, and keep customers updated. Good for detail-oriented people who like email/phone work and want growth at a Fortune 500 logistics company.

Employer: CONFLUX SYSTEMS

Location: Orlando, FL (hybrid – 3 days onsite)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Manage purchase orders and supplier follow-up for large gas turbine projects, using SAP and heavy Excel (VLOOKUPs, pivot tables). Great fit if you have 3+ years in direct procurement and like juggling multiple complex projects.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $43,888 – $85,068 per year + bonus eligible

Lead outbound shipping in a CVS distribution center: oversee staffing, trailer loading, KPIs, and safety. Best for supervisors with 2+ years in distribution or manufacturing who want solid benefits and a clear leadership path.

Employer: Alliance Ground International (AGI)

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Load and unload cargo, operate forklifts and pallet jacks, and keep freight moving for airline customers. Good if you want airport work, can lift up to 70 lbs, and like active, physical shifts with access to benefits and 401(k).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; logistics jobs in Orlando tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.