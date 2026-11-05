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📣 Orlando Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $100K+ Roles
Orlando’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now—lots of field roles, techy digital spots, and leadership jobs with serious earning potential. If you’re ready to move, this week has options from entry level to VP.
Marketing Greeter | Travel + Leisure Co.
- Employer: Travel + Leisure Co.
- Location: Orlando, FL (resort-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Be the friendly first face guests see at a major resort, welcoming them and directing them to kiosks for vacation ownership, hotel, and theme park offers. Good fit if you’re outgoing, love talking to travelers, and want hospitality benefits and growth.
Technical Sales Specialist (Switchgear Inventory Sales) | Wesco
- Employer: Wesco
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $66,586–$99,879 annually
Support sales teams on electrical switchgear, handling technical questions, product options, and inventory. Ideal if you have electrical/industrial experience and want a mix of customer contact, tech problem-solving, and solid corporate benefits.
Sr. Events Manager | Jackson Lewis P.C.
- Employer: Jackson Lewis P.C.
- Location: Orlando, FL (nationwide events)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead high-profile client events and sponsorships for a national law firm, plus manage another team member and drive process improvements. Great for a seasoned events pro (10–15 years) who loves strategy, logistics, and working with senior attorneys.
Area Vice President – Payor Sales | Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy
- Employer: Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy
- Location: Remote – can be based in FL
- Type: Full-time, remote
- Salary: Starting around $160K+ (based on experience)
Own payor sales and contracting across health plans, PBMs, ACOs, IDNs, and more for a specialty oncology pharmacy. Best for senior healthcare/market access sellers who know payor contracts and want big upside plus bonus and strong benefits.
Regional Sales Representative | Trojan Battery Company
- Employer: Trojan Battery Company
- Location: Orlando, FL (regional travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Grow dealer and distributor business for a well-known battery brand—prospecting, demos, and territory travel. Good match if you’ve done outside sales, like being on the road, and want to build long-term customer relationships.
Business Development Manager (Load Centers) | Leviton
- Employer: Leviton
- Location: Orlando, FL (75% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000–$150,000 per year
Drive sales and training for Leviton’s load center line, working with distributors, end users, and internal teams. Great for someone with strong electrical power distribution knowledge who enjoys both selling and teaching.
Associate Manager, Digital Growth & Marketing Technology | Currency Exchange International
- Employer: Currency Exchange International (CXI)
- Location: Orlando, FL (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on digital role owning website, app, SEO, analytics (GA4, GTM, Looker Studio), and marketing tech. Perfect if you’re a data-driven digital marketer who likes optimizing funnels and wants a path to full manager-level ownership.
Core Enterprise Account Executive – South East | Samsara
- Employer: Samsara
- Location: Remote in FL or other SE states
- Type: Full-time, remote
- OTE: $222,400–$278,000 USD
Sell complex IoT/Connected Operations solutions into large enterprise accounts, with deal sizes in the $100K–$500K range. Ideal for a proven enterprise closer who loves prospecting, multi-stakeholder deals, and high upside comp.
Account Executive (Business Development Associate, Non-FIs) | Currency Exchange International
- Employer: Currency Exchange International (CXI)
- Location: Orlando, FL (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hunter-style B2B role selling FX solutions to retailers, hospitality, travel, gaming, and other consumer-facing businesses. Good for outbound pros who enjoy cold calling, building a pipeline, and owning the full sales cycle.
Group Sales and Events Specialist | Vacatia
- Employer: Vacatia
- Location: Orlando, FL (resort property)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Blend group sales with on-property event coordination—prospecting, proposals, contracts, and day-of details. Great fit if you have hotel/resort, catering, or events experience and like seeing your groups and meetings come to life.
Territory Sales Manager – FL (Crane Industry Exp. Req.) | #twiceasnice Recruiting
- Employer: Industrial material-handling manufacturer (via #twiceasnice Recruiting)
- Location: Remote from Florida (covering the state)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base $90,000–$100,000+ DOE + uncapped commission + $800/month car allowance
Own a Florida territory selling overhead cranes and related solutions, with ~60% travel and strong earnings potential. Best for someone with hands-on overhead crane experience and solid technical sales chops.
Account Executive | Circle Logistics, Inc
- Employer: Circle Logistics, Inc
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $50,000–$60,000 base + uncapped commission
Grow and manage a book of 3PL freight business—heavy on cold calling, relationship-building, and KPI-driven sales. Nice if you want a fast-paced, competitive environment with clear metrics and promotion potential.
Outside Sales Representative | Coastal Waste & Recycling, Inc
- Employer: Coastal Waste & Recycling, Inc
- Location: Orlando, FL (territory-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base + uncapped commission (exact numbers not listed)
Sell waste and recycling services B2B, building a territory through cold calls, site visits, and community networking. Good for self-starters who like field work, long-term accounts, and tying pay directly to performance.
OPC Marketing Manager (Face to Face) | Travel + Leisure Co.
- Employer: Travel + Leisure Co.
- Location: Orlando, FL (Parks Division)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead an on-site marketing team that books tours and drives penetration at park locations—hiring, coaching, and tracking daily performance. Great if you have vacation ownership marketing experience and enjoy managing high-energy, face-to-face teams.
Account Executive – Mako – South Florida | Stryker
- Employer: Stryker
- Location: Orlando, FL / South Florida territory
- Type: Full-time, 100% commission (with bonuses + benefits)
- Salary: Commission-based (no base listed)
Sell high-ticket Mako robotic surgery systems (>$800K each), leading complex capital sales cycles with hospital executives and surgeons. Best for experienced medical device or capital equipment reps comfortable with big, strategic deals.
Sales & Education Advisor – Orlando, FL (Freelance) | ILIA Beauty
- Employer: ILIA Beauty
- Location: Orlando metro (in-store)
- Type: Contract / Freelance
- Pay: $24–$26 per hour
Freelance role driving sales and training in beauty retail (often Sephora), focusing on clean makeup and hero products. Nice side-gig if you’re a makeup artist/beauty advisor who loves educating staff and clients.
Direct Sales Representative – DUO | PERI
- Employer: PERI
- Location: Orlando, FL (up to 50% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Sell PERI’s DUO formwork system directly to construction sites—heavy on prospecting, site visits, and technical consultative selling. Great for someone with construction or industrial sales experience who likes being on jobsites.
Entry Level Event Coordinator | Nonsense Hub
- Employer: Nonsense Hub
- Location: Orlando, FL (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Front-line event role where you work live promotions, talk with customers, and help hit daily sales targets—more “on your feet” than behind a clipboard. Good entry point if you’re social, coachable, and new to events or sales.
Leasing Agent | AMH
- Employer: AMH
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25.00/hour + monthly bonus
Handle inbound leads, tours, and lease signings for a large single-family rental portfolio. Nice fit if you have sales experience, a real estate license, and want steady pay plus bonuses in a structured environment.
Regional Sales Manager | Blue Signal Search
- Employer: Industrial distributor (via Blue Signal Search)
- Location: Hybrid – Orlando, FL (multi-state SE territory)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive base + bonus + regional sales incentive (exact numbers not listed)
Lead a field sales team serving manufacturing customers, owning strategy, coaching, and key accounts. Great for an industrial sales pro ready to step into leadership without needing decades of management experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists nearby roles or related openings. Keep your resume handy and send a few applications while the market is hot.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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