📣 Orlando Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $100K+ Roles

Orlando’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now—lots of field roles, techy digital spots, and leadership jobs with serious earning potential. If you’re ready to move, this week has options from entry level to VP.

Employer: Travel + Leisure Co.

Travel + Leisure Co. Location: Orlando, FL (resort-based)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Be the friendly first face guests see at a major resort, welcoming them and directing them to kiosks for vacation ownership, hotel, and theme park offers. Good fit if you’re outgoing, love talking to travelers, and want hospitality benefits and growth.

Employer: Wesco

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $66,586–$99,879 annually

Support sales teams on electrical switchgear, handling technical questions, product options, and inventory. Ideal if you have electrical/industrial experience and want a mix of customer contact, tech problem-solving, and solid corporate benefits.

Employer: Jackson Lewis P.C.

Location: Orlando, FL (nationwide events)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead high-profile client events and sponsorships for a national law firm, plus manage another team member and drive process improvements. Great for a seasoned events pro (10–15 years) who loves strategy, logistics, and working with senior attorneys.

Employer: Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy

Location: Remote – can be based in FL

Type: Full-time, remote

Full-time, remote Salary: Starting around $160K+ (based on experience)

Own payor sales and contracting across health plans, PBMs, ACOs, IDNs, and more for a specialty oncology pharmacy. Best for senior healthcare/market access sellers who know payor contracts and want big upside plus bonus and strong benefits.

Employer: Trojan Battery Company

Location: Orlando, FL (regional travel)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Grow dealer and distributor business for a well-known battery brand—prospecting, demos, and territory travel. Good match if you’ve done outside sales, like being on the road, and want to build long-term customer relationships.

Employer: Leviton

Location: Orlando, FL (75% travel)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $120,000–$150,000 per year

Drive sales and training for Leviton’s load center line, working with distributors, end users, and internal teams. Great for someone with strong electrical power distribution knowledge who enjoys both selling and teaching.

Employer: Currency Exchange International (CXI)

Location: Orlando, FL (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Hands-on digital role owning website, app, SEO, analytics (GA4, GTM, Looker Studio), and marketing tech. Perfect if you’re a data-driven digital marketer who likes optimizing funnels and wants a path to full manager-level ownership.

Employer: Samsara

Location: Remote in FL or other SE states

Type: Full-time, remote

Full-time, remote OTE: $222,400–$278,000 USD

Sell complex IoT/Connected Operations solutions into large enterprise accounts, with deal sizes in the $100K–$500K range. Ideal for a proven enterprise closer who loves prospecting, multi-stakeholder deals, and high upside comp.

Employer: Currency Exchange International (CXI)

Location: Orlando, FL (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Hunter-style B2B role selling FX solutions to retailers, hospitality, travel, gaming, and other consumer-facing businesses. Good for outbound pros who enjoy cold calling, building a pipeline, and owning the full sales cycle.

Employer: Vacatia

Location: Orlando, FL (resort property)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Blend group sales with on-property event coordination—prospecting, proposals, contracts, and day-of details. Great fit if you have hotel/resort, catering, or events experience and like seeing your groups and meetings come to life.

Employer: Industrial material-handling manufacturer (via #twiceasnice Recruiting )

Industrial material-handling manufacturer (via ) Location: Remote from Florida (covering the state)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Base $90,000–$100,000+ DOE + uncapped commission + $800/month car allowance

Own a Florida territory selling overhead cranes and related solutions, with ~60% travel and strong earnings potential. Best for someone with hands-on overhead crane experience and solid technical sales chops.

Employer: Circle Logistics, Inc

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $50,000–$60,000 base + uncapped commission

Grow and manage a book of 3PL freight business—heavy on cold calling, relationship-building, and KPI-driven sales. Nice if you want a fast-paced, competitive environment with clear metrics and promotion potential.

Employer: Coastal Waste & Recycling, Inc

Location: Orlando, FL (territory-based)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Base + uncapped commission (exact numbers not listed)

Sell waste and recycling services B2B, building a territory through cold calls, site visits, and community networking. Good for self-starters who like field work, long-term accounts, and tying pay directly to performance.

Employer: Travel + Leisure Co.

Location: Orlando, FL (Parks Division)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead an on-site marketing team that books tours and drives penetration at park locations—hiring, coaching, and tracking daily performance. Great if you have vacation ownership marketing experience and enjoy managing high-energy, face-to-face teams.

Employer: Stryker

Location: Orlando, FL / South Florida territory

Type: Full-time, 100% commission (with bonuses + benefits)

Full-time, (with bonuses + benefits) Salary: Commission-based (no base listed)

Sell high-ticket Mako robotic surgery systems (>$800K each), leading complex capital sales cycles with hospital executives and surgeons. Best for experienced medical device or capital equipment reps comfortable with big, strategic deals.

Employer: ILIA Beauty

Location: Orlando metro (in-store)

Type: Contract / Freelance

Pay: $24–$26 per hour

Freelance role driving sales and training in beauty retail (often Sephora), focusing on clean makeup and hero products. Nice side-gig if you’re a makeup artist/beauty advisor who loves educating staff and clients.

Employer: PERI

Location: Orlando, FL (up to 50% travel)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Sell PERI’s DUO formwork system directly to construction sites—heavy on prospecting, site visits, and technical consultative selling. Great for someone with construction or industrial sales experience who likes being on jobsites.

Employer: Nonsense Hub

Location: Orlando, FL (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Front-line event role where you work live promotions, talk with customers, and help hit daily sales targets—more “on your feet” than behind a clipboard. Good entry point if you’re social, coachable, and new to events or sales.

Employer: AMH

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $25.00/hour + monthly bonus

Handle inbound leads, tours, and lease signings for a large single-family rental portfolio. Nice fit if you have sales experience, a real estate license, and want steady pay plus bonuses in a structured environment.

Employer: Industrial distributor (via Blue Signal Search )

Industrial distributor (via ) Location: Hybrid – Orlando, FL (multi-state SE territory)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive base + bonus + regional sales incentive (exact numbers not listed)

Lead a field sales team serving manufacturing customers, owning strategy, coaching, and key accounts. Great for an industrial sales pro ready to step into leadership without needing decades of management experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists nearby roles or related openings. Keep your resume handy and send a few applications while the market is hot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.