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Orlando
🚔 Orlando Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Security Roles
4 days ago
Orlando’s security scene is busy right now, with steady openings for guards and gate staff across the city. If you like staying alert, helping people, and working flexible hours, these are worth a look.
Security Officers Needed – Central Florida
- Employer: Security Solutions of America
- Location: Orlando, FL (Central Florida sites)
- Pay: $14.50 – $18.00/hour
- Type: Full-Time and Part-Time
- Key requirements: 18+, Florida Class D License, pass drug screen & background, reliable transportation & smartphone.
- Why it’s appealing: Mix of full and part-time shifts, plus medical, dental, vision, paid holidays, disability, and incentive plans. Good fit if you want benefits and steady patrol/report work.
Security Officer – Full Time Unarmed Patrol (Walkthroughs)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Orlando, FL (logistics & distribution site)
- Pay: $16.00/hour
- Type: Full-Time
- Schedule example: Afternoons, evenings, and overnights across Mon, Thu–Sun.
- Why it’s appealing: Steady full-time role with paid training, career growth paths, retirement plan, and medical/dental/vision. Lots of walking patrols and customer contact if you like staying active.
Security Officer – Unarmed Patrol Visibility Services
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Orlando, FL (logistics & distribution)
- Pay: $16.00/hour
- Type: Full-Time
- Schedule example: Wed–Sun, 10:00 PM – 6:00 AM (overnights).
- Why it’s appealing: Night-owl friendly schedule with clear patrol routes and report writing, plus the same benefits, perks program, and advancement options Allied is known for.
Gate Attendant – Part Time
- Employer: Sun Communities / Sun Outdoors
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Pay: $15.00/hour
- Type: Part-Time
- Why it’s appealing: More customer-service focused than traditional security. You’ll greet visitors, log guests, monitor the community, and handle late check-ins, with perks like DailyPay, 401(k) with match, discounts, and paid sick leave.
Security Officer – Orlando, FL
- Employer: Walden Security
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Pay: Competitive weekly pay (exact rate not listed)
- Type: Not stated; multiple shifts (first, second, third, weekends)
- Key requirements: High school diploma/GED, 18+, valid driver’s license, pass background & drug test, 2+ years CCTV experience, Florida Class D License.
- Why it’s appealing: Strong benefits, tuition reimbursement, family scholarships, 401(k), PTO, and recognition programs, plus a clear “promote from within” culture.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings with different shifts or sites.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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