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🏭 Orlando Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings & $130K+ Roles
Orlando’s making more than just theme park magic right now—local factories, warehouses, and tech manufacturers are all hiring. If you like building, leading teams, or keeping products moving, these roles are worth a look.
Quality Control Manager – Ready Mix Concrete (Central FL)
- Employer: SRM Concrete
- Location: Orlando, FL (Central Florida region)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (described as competitive with overtime, raises, and bonus eligibility)
Lead quality for ready-mix concrete that goes into big commercial, residential, and infrastructure projects. You’ll run testing, mentor a QC team, and work across departments, with growth opportunities, steady hours, and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401k with weekly match).
Director of Production – Headset and Battery
- Employer: Unusual Machines
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $130,000 – $160,000
- Benefits: Equity, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), generous PTO, paid holidays, daily catered lunches
Senior manufacturing role leading production for FPV headsets, cameras, and battery assemblies in a fast-growing drone company. You’ll build the production team, set up scalable processes, and drive throughput and quality—ideal if you have 8+ years in hardware/electronics manufacturing and want a high-impact leadership seat.
Warehouse Worker – Seafood Distribution
- Employer: Samuels and Son Seafood
- Location: Orlando, FL 32824
- Type: Full-time, in-person (overnight shift)
- Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, FSA, EAP, paid time off
Hands-on warehouse role loading trucks, pulling fresh and frozen seafood orders, and working in a 35°F refrigerated dock. Good fit if you have warehouse experience, can lift up to 60 lbs, and want stable overnight work with benefits; people with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has room to grow once you’re in the door.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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