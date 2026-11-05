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Orlando
🍽️ Orlando Food & Hospitality: Multiple Roles From Entry-Level to Manager
4 days ago
Orlando’s hospitality scene is buzzing right now—hotels, cafes, and restaurants all over town are hiring. If you like fast-paced, people-focused work, this is a great moment to jump in or level up.
Supervisor, Park Avenue Cafe – Waldorf Astoria Orlando
- Employer: Hilton
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead daily operations at a luxury hotel cafe, guide the team on the floor, and help boost food & beverage sales. Comes with Hilton’s well-known travel perks, PTO, and health benefits for full-time team members.
Licensed Salon Manager
- Employer: Hair Cuttery Family of Brands
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Listed as Internship (manager role)
- Salary: Performance-based, not listed
Run a busy salon like your own small business—recruit stylists, coach the team, and still work behind the chair. Benefits may include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more, with strong growth potential.
Sushi Chef
- Employer: Soseki | Modern Omakase
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on sushi and omakase role in an intimate, fine-dining setting. Ideal if you have strong knife skills, love seasonal ingredients, and want to interact directly with guests at the counter.
Barback, Shades – Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace
- Employer: Hilton
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support bartenders by stocking, prepping garnishes, handling kegs, and keeping the bar spotless. Good fit if you want to break into bar work with access to Hilton’s travel and benefits programs.
Busperson, Letterpress – Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace
- Employer: Hilton
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keep the dining room running smoothly by clearing tables, resetting, and helping servers. Great entry role with access to Hilton’s PTO, health plans, and travel discounts for eligible full-time staff.
Front Office Host – $22/hour
- Employer: Hyatt Regency Orlando
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22/hour
Be the face of the hotel at check-in and check-out, answer questions, and handle payments. Comes with strong hotel perks like free/discounted room nights, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition help, and more.
Shift Manager
- Employer: McDonald’s (independent franchise)
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead shifts, manage crew, and keep operations on track for quality, speed, and cleanliness. Role can include paid vacation, holidays, tuition assistance, medical/dental/vision, and more depending on the franchise.
Food & Beverage Supervisor – Holiday Inn Resort Orlando Lake Buena Vista
- Employer: Aimbridge Hospitality
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee restaurant and bar service at a busy family resort—manage staff, costs, and guest experience. Full-time hires may get Daily Pay, medical/dental/vision, disability, PTO, 401(k) and more.
Barista at Starbucks (MCO Airport)
- Employer: Villa Restaurant Group
- Location: Orlando International Airport (MCO)
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: Range undisclosed (national median about $14.20/hr, per BLS info in listing)
Airport Starbucks role with a hiring event at MCO—perfect if you like a fast-paced, travel-heavy crowd. Focus is on customer service, reliability, and teamwork in a quick-service setting.
Front of House Staff – Blue Man Group Orlando
- Employer: Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: On-call
- Salary: Location-specific, not listed
Help guests with tickets, seating, and safety at Blue Man Group shows while keeping the vibe fun and high-energy. Great if you want flexible, event-based work in a live entertainment environment.
Barista | Full-Time
- Employer: Lake Nona Wave Hotel
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Craft espresso drinks and serve guests at a luxury lifestyle hotel in Lake Nona. Training is provided; you’ll handle orders, POS, and help create a “living room of Lake Nona” feel.
Host
- Employer: P.F. Chang’s
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Part-time or full-time
- Pay: $17.00–$20.00/hour (based on experience)
Greet guests, manage the wait list, and keep the front door flowing. Offers flexible scheduling, discounted meals, training, and potential 401(k) and insurance based on hours.
Server – Takeout
- Employer: P.F. Chang’s
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Part-time or full-time hourly
- Pay: $15.00–$17.00/hour + tips
Focus on to-go and curbside orders—take, pack, and hand off food while keeping standards high. No experience needed; training, discounts, and potential benefits for qualifying team members.
Front Office Manager
- Employer: Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the front desk and guest services team at an upscale resort. You’ll manage staff, budgets, and guest experience, ideal for someone with prior hotel leadership looking to step up.
Busser – Keke’s Breakfast Cafe, Dr. Phillips
- Employer: KJ Cafes (Keke’s Breakfast Cafe franchise)
- Location: Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $11.98/hour + tips
Daytime-only role clearing and resetting tables, checking restrooms, and helping servers—no nights. Weekly pay, 50% meal discount, and room to grow into food runner or server.
Food Runner – Christo’s Café
- Employer: Christo’s Café
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.00–$27.00/hour, about 36 hours/week
Run food from kitchen to tables, help servers, and keep stations tidy in a busy café. Strong pay for front-of-house support if you like fast-paced, team-focused work.
Kitchen Team Associate
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Not specified (restaurant hourly role)
- Salary: Not listed
Cook, serve guests, and keep the restaurant clean—no experience needed, training provided. Perks can include free meals, flexible schedules, medical/dental/vision for full-time, 401(k) with match, PTO, and growth into management.
Server / Bartender – Airport Bar
- Employer: Station Bar and Grub
- Location: Orlando, FL (airport)
- Type: Not specified
- Pay: From $11.98/hour (tips not mentioned)
Serve and/or bartend in a fast-paced airport bar, creating a fun, welcoming vibe for travelers. Good fit if you’re energetic, friendly, and comfortable in a high-traffic environment.
Hotel General Manager
- Employer: Hampton Inn Viera
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee all hotel operations—guest satisfaction, finances, staffing, and property upkeep. Requires several years of GM experience; benefits may include health insurance, PTO, 401(k), and hotel discounts.
Line Assistant / Food Runner – Keke’s Breakfast Cafe, Hunters Creek
- Employer: KJ Cafes (Keke’s Breakfast Cafe franchise)
- Location: Orlando, FL – Hunters Creek
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $11.98/hour + tips
Daytime-only role running food, brewing coffee, and keeping the server line stocked. Weekly pay, 50% shift meal discount, and a clear path to server and lead server roles.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply while it’s fresh—Orlando hospitality moves fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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