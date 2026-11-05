🍽️ Orlando Food & Hospitality: Multiple Roles From Entry-Level to Manager

Orlando’s hospitality scene is buzzing right now—hotels, cafes, and restaurants all over town are hiring. If you like fast-paced, people-focused work, this is a great moment to jump in or level up.

Employer: Hilton

Hilton Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead daily operations at a luxury hotel cafe, guide the team on the floor, and help boost food & beverage sales. Comes with Hilton’s well-known travel perks, PTO, and health benefits for full-time team members.

Employer: Hair Cuttery Family of Brands

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Listed as Internship (manager role)

Listed as (manager role) Salary: Performance-based, not listed

Run a busy salon like your own small business—recruit stylists, coach the team, and still work behind the chair. Benefits may include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more, with strong growth potential.

Employer: Soseki | Modern Omakase

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on sushi and omakase role in an intimate, fine-dining setting. Ideal if you have strong knife skills, love seasonal ingredients, and want to interact directly with guests at the counter.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support bartenders by stocking, prepping garnishes, handling kegs, and keeping the bar spotless. Good fit if you want to break into bar work with access to Hilton’s travel and benefits programs.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the dining room running smoothly by clearing tables, resetting, and helping servers. Great entry role with access to Hilton’s PTO, health plans, and travel discounts for eligible full-time staff.

Employer: Hyatt Regency Orlando

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22/hour

Be the face of the hotel at check-in and check-out, answer questions, and handle payments. Comes with strong hotel perks like free/discounted room nights, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition help, and more.

Employer: McDonald’s (independent franchise)

McDonald’s (independent franchise) Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead shifts, manage crew, and keep operations on track for quality, speed, and cleanliness. Role can include paid vacation, holidays, tuition assistance, medical/dental/vision, and more depending on the franchise.

Employer: Aimbridge Hospitality

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee restaurant and bar service at a busy family resort—manage staff, costs, and guest experience. Full-time hires may get Daily Pay, medical/dental/vision, disability, PTO, 401(k) and more.

Employer: Villa Restaurant Group

Location: Orlando International Airport (MCO)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Range undisclosed (national median about $14.20/hr, per BLS info in listing)

Airport Starbucks role with a hiring event at MCO—perfect if you like a fast-paced, travel-heavy crowd. Focus is on customer service, reliability, and teamwork in a quick-service setting.

Employer: Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: On-call

Salary: Location-specific, not listed

Help guests with tickets, seating, and safety at Blue Man Group shows while keeping the vibe fun and high-energy. Great if you want flexible, event-based work in a live entertainment environment.

Employer: Lake Nona Wave Hotel

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Craft espresso drinks and serve guests at a luxury lifestyle hotel in Lake Nona. Training is provided; you’ll handle orders, POS, and help create a “living room of Lake Nona” feel.

Employer: P.F. Chang’s

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Part-time or full-time

Pay: $17.00–$20.00/hour (based on experience)

Greet guests, manage the wait list, and keep the front door flowing. Offers flexible scheduling, discounted meals, training, and potential 401(k) and insurance based on hours.

Employer: P.F. Chang’s

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Part-time or full-time hourly

Pay: $15.00–$17.00/hour + tips

Focus on to-go and curbside orders—take, pack, and hand off food while keeping standards high. No experience needed; training, discounts, and potential benefits for qualifying team members.

Employer: Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front desk and guest services team at an upscale resort. You’ll manage staff, budgets, and guest experience, ideal for someone with prior hotel leadership looking to step up.

Employer: KJ Cafes (Keke’s Breakfast Cafe franchise)

Location: Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips

Type: Part-time

Pay: $11.98/hour + tips

Daytime-only role clearing and resetting tables, checking restrooms, and helping servers—no nights. Weekly pay, 50% meal discount, and room to grow into food runner or server.

Employer: Christo’s Café

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00–$27.00/hour, about 36 hours/week

Run food from kitchen to tables, help servers, and keep stations tidy in a busy café. Strong pay for front-of-house support if you like fast-paced, team-focused work.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Not specified (restaurant hourly role)

Not specified (restaurant hourly role) Salary: Not listed

Cook, serve guests, and keep the restaurant clean—no experience needed, training provided. Perks can include free meals, flexible schedules, medical/dental/vision for full-time, 401(k) with match, PTO, and growth into management.

Employer: Station Bar and Grub

Location: Orlando, FL (airport)

Type: Not specified

Not specified Pay: From $11.98/hour (tips not mentioned)

Serve and/or bartend in a fast-paced airport bar, creating a fun, welcoming vibe for travelers. Good fit if you’re energetic, friendly, and comfortable in a high-traffic environment.

Employer: Hampton Inn Viera

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee all hotel operations—guest satisfaction, finances, staffing, and property upkeep. Requires several years of GM experience; benefits may include health insurance, PTO, 401(k), and hotel discounts.

Employer: KJ Cafes (Keke’s Breakfast Cafe franchise)

Location: Orlando, FL – Hunters Creek

Type: Part-time

Pay: $11.98/hour + tips

Daytime-only role running food, brewing coffee, and keeping the server line stocked. Weekly pay, 50% shift meal discount, and a clear path to server and lead server roles.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply while it’s fresh—Orlando hospitality moves fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.