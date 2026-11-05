🌿 Orlando Agriculture & Environment – Multiple Outdoor & Science Jobs

Orlando has a nice mix of hands-on outdoor work and science-focused roles right now. If you like fresh air, animals, or environmental fieldwork, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hilton

Hilton Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep a luxury resort golf course in top shape by safely applying fertilizers, pesticides, and other turf products. This role is great if you enjoy working outside, operating equipment, and being part of a high-end hospitality setting with strong benefits and travel perks.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Type: Part-time (about 5 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $23.02 – $27.72 per hour

Perfect if you love dogs and cats and want flexible, active work outdoors. You’ll walk dogs, provide in-home pet sitting (including overnights), and keep owners updated so they can relax while they’re away.

Employer: CPH

Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: Depends on experience

Senior-level role for someone with 8–12 years of experience in environmental science or consulting. You’ll lead wetland delineations, water quality monitoring, and regulatory permitting work with agencies like FDEP and USACE, plus use GIS and support engineering projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like this often lead to other chances at the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.