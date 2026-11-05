Shop to support Happy Trails Animal Rescue

Happy Trails Animal Rescue will receive 20% of sales from kendrascott.com when shoppers enter code GIVEBACK-MZVAZ at checkout through Friday, 2026-11-06 at 11:55 PM. Orlando-area residents can also shop in person and meet Astro at Kendra Scott in Winter Park Village on 2026-11-05 from 4:00–6:00 PM.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Happy Trails Animal Rescue