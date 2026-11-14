Orland Park’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level caregiving to high-paid physician roles. If you want steady hours and patient-focused work close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Smile Partners USA (Chicago Dental Implants, Oral & Facial Surgery)

Smile Partners USA (Chicago Dental Implants, Oral & Facial Surgery) Location: Orland Park, IL (occasional travel to Plainfield, Joliet, Downers Grove)

(occasional travel to Plainfield, Joliet, Downers Grove) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Thu 8:00–5:00, Fri 8:00–3:00

Front desk + treatment coordinator role in a busy oral surgery and implant practice. You’ll greet patients, manage the schedule, verify insurance, present treatment plans, and help nervous patients feel at ease. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, life insurance, and 401(k).

Employer: Northwestern Memorial Hospital / Northwestern Medicine

Location: Orland Park, IL (NM Palos Hospital Women’s Health Center)

(NM Palos Hospital Women’s Health Center) Type: Full-time, 100% breast surgery

Salary: $370,000 – $465,000/year

Community-based breast surgeon role within a major academic system, focused only on breast (no general surgery or trauma call). You’ll join a full multidisciplinary breast team with tumor boards, clinical trials, and a potential Feinberg School of Medicine appointment, plus CME funds, PTO, 401(k), parental leave, malpractice coverage, and more.

Employer: Duly Health and Care

Location: Orland Park, IL

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $21.43–$23.63/hr (MA) | $22.97–$24.57/hr (Certified/Registered MA)

(MA) | (Certified/Registered MA) Clinic Hours: Mon–Thu roughly 7:30/8:00–5:30, Fri 8:00–2:00

Family practice MA role with hands-on patient care: vitals, rooming, procedures, labs, and EMR work. Offers medical, dental, vision, mental health benefit, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, paid volunteer time, and up to 12 weeks paid parental leave.

Employer: Functional Pathways at Smith Crossing

at Location: Orland Park, IL

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday

PT role in a senior living community near Centennial Park and Orland Square Mall. You’ll handle evals, re-evals, care plans, and supervise PTAs in a close-knit setting focused on resident quality of life.

Employer: Assisting Hands (home care)

Assisting Hands (home care) Location: Orland Park, IL

Type: Full-time (hours based on client needs)

Schedule: Flexible day, evening, overnight, and weekend shifts possible

In-home caregiver role helping clients with personal care, light housekeeping, meals, mobility, and safety. Good fit if you have at least a year of care experience and want flexible hours while supporting clients’ independence at home.

Employer: Functional Pathways at Smith Crossing

at Location: Orland Park, IL

Type: Part-time (20 hrs/week)

Schedule: M–F partial days or 3–4 days/week, 6-hour shifts

Lead wellness classes and fitness programs for residents, including testing, exercise prescriptions, and group sessions. Ideal if you have wellness programming experience, enjoy working with older adults, and want a steady part-time role.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the role is still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.