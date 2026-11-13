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🍽️ Orland Park Food Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
Orland Park’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work, friendly teams, and good food, these are worth a look.
HEART OF HOUSE - COOK
- Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.
- Location: Orland Park, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Sports bar vibe, fast pace, and classic wings. Good fit if you like a busy kitchen, game-day energy, and working closely with a tight team.
Dishwasher/Utility
- Employer: Nothing Bundt Cakes
- Location: Orland Park, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keep the bakery running by keeping everything clean and ready. Earlier closing hours than most restaurants, flexible schedules, casual dress, and cake discounts in a place that literally smells like dessert all day.
Parent Shift – Front Counter Team Member
- Employer: Chick-fil-A Restaurants
- Location: 15605 LaGrange Rd, Orland Park, IL 60462
- Type: Part-time (10+ hours/week)
- Pay: $15.00 – $16.00/hour
Day shifts between 9:00 AM and 2:00 PM, built for parents who need work to fit school hours. Closed Sundays, flexible schedule, and perks like free gym membership, event tickets, and scholarships up to $10,000.
Line Cook
- Employer: Weber Grill Restaurants
- Location: Orland Park, IL
- Type: Not listed (restaurant line cook role)
- Pay: From $20.00/hour
High-volume, full-service restaurant looking for experienced line cooks, especially grill cooks. Comes with meal and product discounts, medical and dental insurance, paid holidays, paid vacation, and a long-standing brand name in grilling.
If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good shifts go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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