Orland Park’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work, friendly teams, and good food, these are worth a look.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.

Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc. Location: Orland Park, IL

Orland Park, IL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Sports bar vibe, fast pace, and classic wings. Good fit if you like a busy kitchen, game-day energy, and working closely with a tight team.

Employer: Nothing Bundt Cakes

Location: Orland Park, IL

Orland Park, IL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the bakery running by keeping everything clean and ready. Earlier closing hours than most restaurants, flexible schedules, casual dress, and cake discounts in a place that literally smells like dessert all day.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Restaurants

Location: 15605 LaGrange Rd, Orland Park, IL 60462

15605 LaGrange Rd, Orland Park, IL 60462 Type: Part-time (10+ hours/week)

(10+ hours/week) Pay: $15.00 – $16.00/hour

Day shifts between 9:00 AM and 2:00 PM, built for parents who need work to fit school hours. Closed Sundays, flexible schedule, and perks like free gym membership, event tickets, and scholarships up to $10,000.

Employer: Weber Grill Restaurants

Location: Orland Park, IL

Orland Park, IL Type: Not listed (restaurant line cook role)

Not listed (restaurant line cook role) Pay: From $20.00/hour

High-volume, full-service restaurant looking for experienced line cooks, especially grill cooks. Comes with meal and product discounts, medical and dental insurance, paid holidays, paid vacation, and a long-standing brand name in grilling.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good shifts go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.