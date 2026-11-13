📅 Turkey Week fun in Orland Park: races & hoops for families

Orland Park is packing Thanksgiving week with family activities at the Orland Park Sportsplex, 11351 W. 159th St.

Kids’ Turkey Trot & Diaper Dash – Sat, Nov. 21, 8:30–10:45 a.m.

For ages 1–10 with age-based race times from 8:30 a.m. (age 1) through 10:20 a.m. (age 10).

Fees: $10 members / $15 residents / $20 nonresidents for Kids’ Trot; $6 members / $9 residents / $14 nonresidents for Diaper Dash.

Turkey Shoot Free-Throw Contest – Sun, Nov. 22, 2–4 p.m.

One parent + one child teams shoot for a chance to win a Thanksgiving turkey.

Fees: $5 members / $7 residents / $10 nonresidents.

38th Annual Turkey Trot – Thu, Nov. 26, 8 a.m. (sold out)

A 2.5-mile chip-timed race through John Humphrey Woods. 1,100 spots are filled.

Packet pickup: Nov. 20–25 at The Human Race Sports, 15148 S. La Grange Rd, or race day from 6:30 a.m.

No strollers or pets on the course.

Register for kids’ events at orlandpark.org/events.

Questions or to volunteer: (708) 403-5000 or specialevents@orlandpark.org.