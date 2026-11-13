Orland Park’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores hiring friendly, people-first team members. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Location: Orland Park, IL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep the store clean, stocked, and welcoming while being the friendly face customers see every day. This role comes with weekly pay, flexible schedules, employee discounts, and potential health benefits for eligible staff.

Employer: Clothes Mentor Orland Park

Location: Orland Park, IL

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $15.00/hour

Evening and weekend role in a fashion-focused, fast-paced store, helping shoppers find great outfits and handling the register. Offers an employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid time off, plus room to grow your sales skills.

Employer: American Sale

Location: Orland Park, IL

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Day shifts (10am–6/7pm) helping customers, running the register, stocking, and keeping displays sharp. Good fit if you want seasonal hours, don’t mind lifting, and like staying busy in a hands-on role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the store has more than one opening or shift option.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.