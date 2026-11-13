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🛒 Orland Park Retail Jobs: Multiple Flexible Customer-Facing Roles
Orland Park’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores hiring friendly, people-first team members. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.
Retail Sales and Store Support
- Employer: Albertsons Companies
- Location: Orland Park, IL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help keep the store clean, stocked, and welcoming while being the friendly face customers see every day. This role comes with weekly pay, flexible schedules, employee discounts, and potential health benefits for eligible staff.
Retail Associate – Clothes Mentor
- Employer: Clothes Mentor Orland Park
- Location: Orland Park, IL
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: From $15.00/hour
Evening and weekend role in a fashion-focused, fast-paced store, helping shoppers find great outfits and handling the register. Offers an employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid time off, plus room to grow your sales skills.
Seasonal Retail Team Member
- Employer: American Sale
- Location: Orland Park, IL
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Salary: Not listed
Day shifts (10am–6/7pm) helping customers, running the register, stocking, and keeping displays sharp. Good fit if you want seasonal hours, don’t mind lifting, and like staying busy in a hands-on role.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the store has more than one opening or shift option.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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