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Orland Park

Senior input social set for Nov. 13 in Orland

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z2Tn1_1GoamKBa00

Orland Township will host a relaxed senior gathering on Friday, November 13 at 9:00 AM at Orland Township, 14807 S. Ravinia Ave. Seniors can enjoy light refreshments, share ideas for future activities, and help shape upcoming township events in an informal setting.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Orland Township

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