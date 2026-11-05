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Orland Park
Senior input social set for Nov. 13 in Orland
4 days ago
Orland Township will host a relaxed senior gathering on Friday, November 13 at 9:00 AM at Orland Township, 14807 S. Ravinia Ave. Seniors can enjoy light refreshments, share ideas for future activities, and help shape upcoming township events in an informal setting.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Orland Township
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