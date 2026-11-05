📋 Orland Park admin jobs with multiple $55K+ openings

Orland Park has some solid office jobs right now, especially if you like helping people and keeping things organized. Here are a few strong picks with clear pay and steady hours.

Employer: Alta Equipment Group

Location: Orland Park, IL

Type: Full-time (M–F, day shift)

Pay: $24–$28/hour

Support the service manager at the largest equipment dealer in North America. You’ll handle work orders, time entry/payroll for techs, and customer updates. Comes with training, tuition help, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, strong medical/dental/vision, 10 paid holidays, and PTO.

Employer: Illinois Retina Associates

Location: Orland Park, IL

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $18–$24/hour (based on experience)

Front-desk role at a leading eye care practice: greet patients, check them in/out, verify insurance, and handle calls. Monday–Friday, no weekends, major holidays off, and benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and on-the-job training.

Employer: Legato Financial Group

Location: Orland Park, IL

Type: Full-time (8:30am–5pm M–F + some evening events)

Pay: $55,000–$65,000/year

Be the first face clients see at a growing financial firm. You’ll greet visitors, manage reception and hospitality, support meetings, and help with events. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, and 10 paid holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are where you really find out if it’s a fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.