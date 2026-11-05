📣 Orland Park, IL Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

Orland Park and nearby suburbs have a steady flow of sales and marketing roles, especially tied to healthcare and tech. Here are several solid options if you like building relationships and closing deals.

Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Enhabit Home Health & Hospice Location: Orland Park, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about relationships with doctors, hospitals, and senior communities. You’ll grow referrals, educate the community on home health and hospice services, and help patients and families navigate care options.

Employer: DoorDash

Location: Orland, IL (remote / hybrid with some travel)

(remote / hybrid with some travel) Type: Full-time

Base Pay Range: $26.10 – $43.80/hour

On-Target Earnings (base + commission): $49.70 – $73.00/hour

You’ll own the full sales cycle with higher-value restaurant partners, using data and sales tech to prioritize and close deals. Mandarin speakers are strongly preferred, and there’s solid commission potential plus a full benefits package.

Employer: Center for Vein Restoration

Location: Orland Park, IL

Type: Hours vary ( 20–60 hours/week )

Hours vary ( ) Pay: $25.52 – $31.44/hour

You’ll manage a territory, meet with healthcare providers, and demo medical products to grow sales. Good fit if you like field sales, B2B relationships, and working directly with medical teams.

Employer: State Farm – Jerry Lucente Agency

Location: Homer Glen & Orland Park, IL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (bonus and signing bonus mentioned)

Flexible part-time role making outbound calls, setting appointments, and helping customers with insurance needs. Great if you want extra income, a family-friendly schedule, and room to grow into more hours or responsibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—interviews are a great way to learn what you really want next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.