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Orland Park
📣 Orland Park, IL Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings
7 days ago
Orland Park and nearby suburbs have a steady flow of sales and marketing roles, especially tied to healthcare and tech. Here are several solid options if you like building relationships and closing deals.
Community Liaison – Home Health
- Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice
- Location: Orland Park, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about relationships with doctors, hospitals, and senior communities. You’ll grow referrals, educate the community on home health and hospice services, and help patients and families navigate care options.
Strategic Account Executive – Mandarin Speaking
- Employer: DoorDash
- Location: Orland, IL (remote / hybrid with some travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Base Pay Range: $26.10 – $43.80/hour
- On-Target Earnings (base + commission): $49.70 – $73.00/hour
You’ll own the full sales cycle with higher-value restaurant partners, using data and sales tech to prioritize and close deals. Mandarin speakers are strongly preferred, and there’s solid commission potential plus a full benefits package.
Medical Sales Representative
- Employer: Center for Vein Restoration
- Location: Orland Park, IL
- Type: Hours vary (20–60 hours/week)
- Pay: $25.52 – $31.44/hour
You’ll manage a territory, meet with healthcare providers, and demo medical products to grow sales. Good fit if you like field sales, B2B relationships, and working directly with medical teams.
Account Representative – State Farm Agent Team Member
- Employer: State Farm – Jerry Lucente Agency
- Location: Homer Glen & Orland Park, IL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed (bonus and signing bonus mentioned)
Flexible part-time role making outbound calls, setting appointments, and helping customers with insurance needs. Great if you want extra income, a family-friendly schedule, and room to grow into more hours or responsibility.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—interviews are a great way to learn what you really want next.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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