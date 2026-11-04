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🍽️ Orland Park Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Orland Park has some solid food and hospitality roles open right now, from fast‑casual kitchens to a luxury auto café and a busy salon.
Below are a few worth a look if you like working with people and staying on your feet.
Kitchen Team Associate
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group
- Location: Orland Park, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17–$20 per hour
Cook and serve at Panda Express while keeping the kitchen and dining area clean and safe. No experience needed — they offer paid training, free meals while working, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and paid time off for eligible full-time staff.
Cafe Assistant
- Employer: Fields Auto Group (Mercedes-Benz of Orland Park)
- Location: Orland Park, IL
- Type: Part-time
- Schedule: Mon–Thu 7:00 AM–12:00 PM, Sat 8:00 AM–1:00 PM, Fridays off
Help run a small in-dealership café, creating light meals, keeping things stocked, and giving guests a friendly, luxury experience. Good fit if you like mornings, have solid cooking skills, and want steady daytime hours.
Shampoo Assistant / Stylist Trainee
- Employer: Salon Evangelos
- Location: Orland Park, IL
- Type: Full-time or Part-time (in person)
- Pay: From $11.00 per hour + tips
Great starter role if you’re in cosmetology school or a recent grad. You’ll shampoo, help keep the salon clean, and train to become a stylist, with flexible schedules, employee discounts, and paid time off.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through — details like hours and duties can often be flexible once you talk to the employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.