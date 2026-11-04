🍽️ Orland Park Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Orland Park has some solid food and hospitality roles open right now, from fast‑casual kitchens to a luxury auto café and a busy salon.

Below are a few worth a look if you like working with people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Orland Park, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$20 per hour

Cook and serve at Panda Express while keeping the kitchen and dining area clean and safe. No experience needed — they offer paid training, free meals while working, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and paid time off for eligible full-time staff.

Employer: Fields Auto Group (Mercedes-Benz of Orland Park)

Location: Orland Park, IL

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Mon–Thu 7:00 AM–12:00 PM, Sat 8:00 AM–1:00 PM, Fridays off

Help run a small in-dealership café, creating light meals, keeping things stocked, and giving guests a friendly, luxury experience. Good fit if you like mornings, have solid cooking skills, and want steady daytime hours.

Employer: Salon Evangelos

Location: Orland Park, IL

Type: Full-time or Part-time (in person)

Full-time or Part-time (in person) Pay: From $11.00 per hour + tips

Great starter role if you’re in cosmetology school or a recent grad. You’ll shampoo, help keep the salon clean, and train to become a stylist, with flexible schedules, employee discounts, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through — details like hours and duties can often be flexible once you talk to the employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.