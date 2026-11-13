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Orland City Council to meet November 17
The Orland City Council will meet on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at the Carnegie Center, 912 Third Street, Orland with Closed Session at 6:00 PM and the Regular Meeting at 6:30 PM. The agenda includes improvements to Heartland Park fencing, repair of the City's Vac-Con suction truck, review of a proposed 4.59% waste collection rate adjustment starting January 1, 2027, appointments and reappointments to city commissions, and consideration of appointing Todd Juhasz as the next City Manager with a proposed start date of January 3, 2027. Residents may attend in person or join by Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86123961448, and can review the full agenda packet here: https://mccmeetings.blob.core.usgovcloudapi.net/orlandca-pubu/MEET-Packet-79e7dba9732b4ddabce29f246079d523.pdf
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Orland
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