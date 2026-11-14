📅 Read to a Dog at the Orion Library on Nov. 20

Bring the kids (or just yourself) to Paws & Pages at the Orion library!

When: Friday, November 20, 2026 at 3:30 PM

Where: Orion, 1111 4th St, Orion, IL 61273, USA

The Quad Cities Canine Assistance Network (QCCAN) will be at the library with their dogs. You can sit, relax, and read to a dog in a calm, friendly setting.

This is a simple, fun way to practice reading and enjoy some dog time after school. Just show up at the library at 3:30 PM to join in.