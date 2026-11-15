Orem’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics adding staff across nursing, pharmacy, and dental. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid options right in town.

Employer: UHS – Aspen Grove Behavioral Hospital

UHS – Aspen Grove Behavioral Hospital Location: Orem, UT

Type: Full-time, Nights (6:00 pm–6:30 am, 3 shifts/week, rotating weekends)

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about mental health and addiction treatment in a supportive inpatient setting. Perks include shift differentials, up to three weeks PTO in year one, 20+ benefits (even pet insurance), free meals and parking, and strong career development across 400+ UHS locations. New grad RNs interested in psych are welcome to apply.

Employer: The Valére Group – Christensen Prosthodontics

Location: Orem, UT

Type: Part-time (Mondays & Wednesdays, 8:00 am–4:00 pm)

Salary: $45–$48/hour, plus 401(k) with match

Join a long-established, specialist-led prosthodontic practice with a 4.9-star Google rating and a fully digital setup (Dexis, Dentrix, nitrous). You’ll have real one-on-one time with mostly adult patients, do full-scope hygiene (including local anesthesia), and get a paid working interview to test the fit.

Employer: Timpanogos Regional Hospital (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Orem, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work as a senior tech in a Top 100 community hospital, handling regular tech duties plus supervising and training other techs, monitoring orders and discharges, and helping manage inventory and expirations. Requires a Pharmacy Technician license and 3+ years’ experience, with access to HCA’s broad benefits, 401(k) match, tuition and loan assistance, and employee stock purchase plan.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details surprise you.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.