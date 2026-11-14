Orem’s finance scene is busy right now, with both corporate and local brands hiring. If you’ve got accounting or tax skills, there are a couple of solid options worth a quick look.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Orem, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a tax department handling federal, state, and local returns for a diverse client base. This role is ideal if you’re a CPA with 5+ years in tax management who enjoys planning, audits, and mentoring junior staff, plus using tools like ProSystem fx Tax and Thomson Reuters UltraTax. Includes bonuses, training, tuition reimbursement, PTO, and wellness programs.

Employer: Aubergine Kitchen

Location: Orem, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a fast-growing, health-focused restaurant group with locations across four states. You’ll own month-end close, controls, multi-location accounting, and reporting, and work directly with the COO and CEO—a good fit if you want a hands-on role with real influence in how a scaling restaurant brand runs its numbers.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.