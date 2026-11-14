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🍽️ Orem Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now
Orem’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work, free or discounted food, and flexible hours, these are worth a look.
PM Team Member (Orem)
- Employer: Cafe Zupas
- Location: Orem, UT
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
No Sundays, no late nights, and 6 raises in your first year. Great if you want flexible shifts, free meals every shift, and a clear path to move up without needing prior experience.
Team Member
- Employer: Arby's
- Location: Orem, UT
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Weekly pay, flexible schedules, and meal discounts, plus access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO if eligible. Good fit if you’re at least 16 and want steady hours with room to grow.
Sushi Chef
- Employer: Sukiya Sushi & Japanese Buffet
- Location: Orem, UT
- Type: Part-time (weekends, nights)
- Salary: $17.00 – $30.00 per hour
Weekend role for someone with at least 1 year of sushi experience. Higher pay for stronger skills, plus an employee discount and flexible schedule in a fast-paced sushi kitchen.
Cook $17/hr plus tips! North Orem
- Employer: Zao Asian Cafe
- Location: North Orem, UT
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Salary: From $17/hour + tips (avg. +$3/hour)
Back-of-house cook role with free meals on shift, 50% off off-shift, tips every shift, and full-time benefits like health insurance and 401(k) for eligible staff. Best for cooks with 2+ years restaurant experience who can work evenings.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—good food jobs in Orem tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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