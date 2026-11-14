Orem’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work, free or discounted food, and flexible hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cafe Zupas

Cafe Zupas Location: Orem, UT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

No Sundays, no late nights, and 6 raises in your first year. Great if you want flexible shifts, free meals every shift, and a clear path to move up without needing prior experience.

Employer: Arby's

Arby's Location: Orem, UT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Weekly pay, flexible schedules, and meal discounts, plus access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO if eligible. Good fit if you’re at least 16 and want steady hours with room to grow.

Employer: Sukiya Sushi & Japanese Buffet

Sukiya Sushi & Japanese Buffet Location: Orem, UT

Type: Part-time (weekends, nights)

Salary: $17.00 – $30.00 per hour

Weekend role for someone with at least 1 year of sushi experience. Higher pay for stronger skills, plus an employee discount and flexible schedule in a fast-paced sushi kitchen.

Employer: Zao Asian Cafe

Zao Asian Cafe Location: North Orem, UT

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: From $17/hour + tips (avg. +$3/hour)

Back-of-house cook role with free meals on shift, 50% off off-shift, tips every shift, and full-time benefits like health insurance and 401(k) for eligible staff. Best for cooks with 2+ years restaurant experience who can work evenings.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—good food jobs in Orem tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.