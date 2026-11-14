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🛒 Orem Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings & $20/hr+
Orem’s retail scene is busy right now, especially around University Parkway. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, there are some solid options open today.
Seasonal Associate (Holiday Flex)
- Employer: SEPHORA
- Location: Orem, UT – University Place (575 E University Pkwy)
- Type: Flex, non‑guaranteed hours (0–14 hrs/week)
- Pay: $18.00 – $20.50/hr
Help during peak holiday rush with stocking, order fulfillment, and welcoming shoppers. Good fit if you want short, flexible hours, like fast‑paced work, and enjoy beauty products without committing to a full schedule.
Beauty Advisor – Part Time
- Employer: Sephora
- Location: Orem, UT – University Place (575 E University Pkwy)
- Type: Part‑time (15–29 hrs/week), regular
- Pay: $18.00 – $20.50/hr
Be the face of the store—greeting clients, giving product advice, and staying on top of beauty trends. Great if you love makeup and skincare, enjoy sales goals, and want steady part‑time hours with a big national brand.
Customer Service Rep
- Employer: Lincare
- Location: Orem, UT
- Type: Full‑time
- Pay: Not listed
Office/call‑center role answering phones and emails, giving accurate info, and supporting customers who use Lincare’s products and services. Good for someone organized with strong communication skills who prefers an indoor, desk‑based customer service job.
Frame Manager
- Employer: Michaels
- Location: Orem, UT – University store
- Type: Full‑time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead the custom framing team, coach framers, and help customers design framing for their art. This is a hands‑on retail leadership role with sales goals, scheduling, inventory, and some physical work like unloading trucks.
Sales Associate
- Employer: Foot Solutions
- Location: Orem, UT
- Type: Full‑time (25–30 hrs/week expected)
- Pay: $15.00 – $18.00/hr
Work in a health‑focused shoe store helping customers with custom orthotics and supportive footwear. Ideal if you have a couple years of retail or wellness experience, like one‑on‑one service, and want a role that mixes sales with helping people feel better on their feet.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists related roles or nearby locations hiring too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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