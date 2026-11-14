Orem’s retail scene is busy right now, especially around University Parkway. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, there are some solid options open today.

Employer: SEPHORA

SEPHORA Location: Orem, UT – University Place (575 E University Pkwy)

Type: Flex, non‑guaranteed hours (0–14 hrs/week)

Flex, Pay: $18.00 – $20.50/hr

Help during peak holiday rush with stocking, order fulfillment, and welcoming shoppers. Good fit if you want short, flexible hours, like fast‑paced work, and enjoy beauty products without committing to a full schedule.

Employer: Sephora

Location: Orem, UT – University Place (575 E University Pkwy)

Type: Part‑time (15–29 hrs/week) , regular

, regular Pay: $18.00 – $20.50/hr

Be the face of the store—greeting clients, giving product advice, and staying on top of beauty trends. Great if you love makeup and skincare, enjoy sales goals, and want steady part‑time hours with a big national brand.

Employer: Lincare

Location: Orem, UT

Type: Full‑time

Pay: Not listed

Office/call‑center role answering phones and emails, giving accurate info, and supporting customers who use Lincare’s products and services. Good for someone organized with strong communication skills who prefers an indoor, desk‑based customer service job.

Employer: Michaels

Location: Orem, UT – University store

Type: Full‑time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the custom framing team, coach framers, and help customers design framing for their art. This is a hands‑on retail leadership role with sales goals, scheduling, inventory, and some physical work like unloading trucks.

Employer: Foot Solutions

Location: Orem, UT

Type: Full‑time (25–30 hrs/week expected)

Pay: $15.00 – $18.00/hr

Work in a health‑focused shoe store helping customers with custom orthotics and supportive footwear. Ideal if you have a couple years of retail or wellness experience, like one‑on‑one service, and want a role that mixes sales with helping people feel better on their feet.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists related roles or nearby locations hiring too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.