Orem’s education scene is busy right now, especially at Utah Valley University. If you like helping students learn and grow, there are several flexible teaching and campus jobs open.

Employer: Utah Valley University

Utah Valley University Location: Main Campus – Orem, UT

Salary: Depends on qualifications

Type: Part-time, Adjunct/Overload Teaching

Teach student success and leadership courses, design your own materials, and keep a strong student-focused approach. Great if you have at least a bachelor’s degree and one year of teaching or related experience and want semester-by-semester flexibility.

Employer: Utah Valley University

Utah Valley University Location: Main Campus – Orem, UT

Salary: Depends on qualifications

Type: Part-time, Adjunct/Overload Teaching

Teach undergrad psychology in face-to-face, hybrid, or online formats with a focus on student success and active learning. Best for those with a master’s or graduate work in psychology (or related field) who can establish Utah residency and enjoy trying different teaching methods.

Employer: Utah Valley University

Utah Valley University Location: UVU Emergency Services (Lehi & Provo sites)

Salary: $27.00 – $42.00 hourly

Type: Part-time, Adjunct/Overload Teaching

Teach EMT, AEMT, or Paramedic courses in classrooms and labs for UVU’s EMS programs. A fit if you hold Utah EMS licensure with instructor endorsement and AHA BLS Instructor, or another qualifying healthcare license, and want flexible, hands-on teaching.

Employer: Utah Valley University

Utah Valley University Location: Main Campus – Orem, UT

Salary: Depends on qualifications

Type: Part-time, Adjunct/Overload Teaching

Design and teach biology lectures and labs, with full control over syllabi, exams, and lab materials. Ideal for those with at least an MS in biology or a closely related field who enjoy lab teaching and keeping detailed student records.

Employer: Woodbury School of Business / UVU Writing Center

Location: Orem, UT

Salary: Not listed

Type: Student position / Part-time

Work one-on-one and in groups with writers, both in person and online, plus help with workshops and events. Great on a resume if you’re a current UVU student, can work 10+ hours/week, and have an A or B in ENGL 1005, 1010, 2010, or equivalent.

Employer: Woodbury School of Business (UVU)

Woodbury School of Business (UVU) Location: Orem, UT

Salary: Not listed

Type: Adjunct / Part-time-style teaching

Teach courses like Modern Technique, Composition, Improvisation, Dance as an Art Form, and Conditioning. You’ll plan classes, create materials, grade performances, and attend adjunct meetings—perfect if you have strong modern dance teaching or pro experience, with BS/BA or MFA preferred.

Employer: Woodbury School of Business (UVU)

Woodbury School of Business (UVU) Location: Orem, UT

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Support one of the most active parts of campus life by helping student clubs with events, registration, purchasing, and marketing. Good match if you have an associate degree plus 2 years’ related experience (or equivalent combo) and enjoy student-facing, customer service–heavy work.

If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the full posting, and get your resume ready while the roles are still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.