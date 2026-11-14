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Orem
🎓 Orem, Utah Education Jobs – Multiple Teaching & Campus Roles
2 days ago
Orem’s education scene is busy right now, especially at Utah Valley University. If you like helping students learn and grow, there are several flexible teaching and campus jobs open.
Adjunct Instructor – Student Leadership & Success Studies
- Employer: Utah Valley University
- Location: Main Campus – Orem, UT
- Salary: Depends on qualifications
- Type: Part-time, Adjunct/Overload Teaching
Teach student success and leadership courses, design your own materials, and keep a strong student-focused approach. Great if you have at least a bachelor’s degree and one year of teaching or related experience and want semester-by-semester flexibility.
Adjunct Instructor – Psychology
- Employer: Utah Valley University
- Location: Main Campus – Orem, UT
- Salary: Depends on qualifications
- Type: Part-time, Adjunct/Overload Teaching
Teach undergrad psychology in face-to-face, hybrid, or online formats with a focus on student success and active learning. Best for those with a master’s or graduate work in psychology (or related field) who can establish Utah residency and enjoy trying different teaching methods.
Non-Credit Instructor – EMS Program (Variable Hour)
- Employer: Utah Valley University
- Location: UVU Emergency Services (Lehi & Provo sites)
- Salary: $27.00 – $42.00 hourly
- Type: Part-time, Adjunct/Overload Teaching
Teach EMT, AEMT, or Paramedic courses in classrooms and labs for UVU’s EMS programs. A fit if you hold Utah EMS licensure with instructor endorsement and AHA BLS Instructor, or another qualifying healthcare license, and want flexible, hands-on teaching.
Adjunct Instructor – Biology Lecturer
- Employer: Utah Valley University
- Location: Main Campus – Orem, UT
- Salary: Depends on qualifications
- Type: Part-time, Adjunct/Overload Teaching
Design and teach biology lectures and labs, with full control over syllabi, exams, and lab materials. Ideal for those with at least an MS in biology or a closely related field who enjoy lab teaching and keeping detailed student records.
Student – Writing Center Tutor (Spring 2027)
- Employer: Woodbury School of Business / UVU Writing Center
- Location: Orem, UT
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Student position / Part-time
Work one-on-one and in groups with writers, both in person and online, plus help with workshops and events. Great on a resume if you’re a current UVU student, can work 10+ hours/week, and have an A or B in ENGL 1005, 1010, 2010, or equivalent.
Adjunct Instructor – Modern Dance
- Employer: Woodbury School of Business (UVU)
- Location: Orem, UT
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Adjunct / Part-time-style teaching
Teach courses like Modern Technique, Composition, Improvisation, Dance as an Art Form, and Conditioning. You’ll plan classes, create materials, grade performances, and attend adjunct meetings—perfect if you have strong modern dance teaching or pro experience, with BS/BA or MFA preferred.
Clubs Coordinator
- Employer: Woodbury School of Business (UVU)
- Location: Orem, UT
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Support one of the most active parts of campus life by helping student clubs with events, registration, purchasing, and marketing. Good match if you have an associate degree plus 2 years’ related experience (or equivalent combo) and enjoy student-facing, customer service–heavy work.
If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the full posting, and get your resume ready while the roles are still live.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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