Orem’s marketing scene is busy right now, with brands and schools looking for people who can sell, create content, and grow online communities. Here are several solid roles, from student gigs to full-time careers.

Employer: Lincare

Lincare Location: Orem, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + unlimited commission (per employer)

Work in medical sales, build relationships with doctors, and help patients get respiratory and durable medical equipment. Good fit if you like field sales, hitting targets, and want commission upside, benefits, and training.

Employer: Woodbury School of Business (UVU)

Location: Orem, UT

Type: Paid internship / part-time (6–10 hrs/week)

Pay: $15/hour

Start: January, Spring Semester 2027

Requirement: Must be a current UVU student

Hands-on marketing experience on real client projects—great for your resume. You’ll help with research, branding, SEO, and social media while working on small teams and building a professional portfolio.

Employer: Pressed Floral

Location: Orem, UT (in-office, some hybrid possible)

Type: Full-time

Own content and social strategy for a floral preservation brand with a national audience. Ideal if you love photography/video, analytics, and running Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, and more from strategy through posting.

Employer: Lou Lou & Company

Location: Orem, UT (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Benefits: PTO, holidays, health/vision/dental, retirement bonuses

Lead social for a beloved baby and children’s brand, creating Reels/TikToks, managing influencers, and reporting on growth. Great for a camera-ready creator with a clean, minimal aesthetic and strong editing skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and each application sharpens your story.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.