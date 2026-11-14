Orem’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses who want flexibility and purpose. Here are several local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group Location: Orem, UT (Timpanogos Regional & Mountain View Hospitals)

(Timpanogos Regional & Mountain View Hospitals) Type: Per diem / PT hourly (listed as internship)

Level II and III NICU coverage with 9-hour in-house shifts (days and some nights) plus on-call options. Ideal if you’re a certified NNP (Master’s+, 1+ year experience) and can offer ongoing availability; travel and lodging covered if you live outside commuting distance, plus malpractice covered for this W-2 per diem role.

Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Location: Orem, UT

Type: PRN

Provide skilled hospice care in the home, teaching patients and families and following a set plan of care. Great if you want flexible PRN work with a large home-based care provider; must be a licensed RN with 1+ year experience, CPR, and reliable transportation.

Employer: Cascades at Orchard Park

Location: Orem, UT

Type: Part-time, weekends

Work in a skilled nursing facility providing long-term and rehab care for geriatric residents. Good fit if you hold a current Utah RN license, like steady routines, and want weekend hours with a focus on resident relationships and detailed bedside care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.