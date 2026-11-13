Orem’s finance scene is busy right now, and experienced CPAs are in demand. If you’ve got tax chops and like client-facing work, this one’s worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a client)

CyberCoders (recruiting for a client) Location: Orem, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the tax function for a diverse client base, handling federal, state, and local returns, tax planning, and audits while mentoring junior staff. You’ll use ProSystem fx Tax and Thomson Reuters UltraTax, work directly with clients, and access perks like bonuses, professional training, tuition reimbursement, PTO, and wellness programs.

You’ll need a CPA, 5+ years in tax management or similar, strong compliance and planning skills, and the ability to juggle multiple deadlines. Apply via LinkedIn or email your Word resume to JR.Pham@CyberCoders.com (keep the JobID subject line exactly as listed in the posting).

If this fits you, don’t overthink it—polish your resume, double-check your CPA details, and apply while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.