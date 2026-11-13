Orem’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people, there are several solid customer-facing roles open right now, from entry-level to management.

Employer: WinCo Foods

WinCo Foods Location: Orem, UT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Set up and stock the produce department, keep displays fresh and clean, and help customers find what they need. This is an active job with lifting and moving produce, and you’ll need a Food Handlers Certification and the ability to work varied shifts.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market (Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation listing)

(Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation listing) Location: Orem, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead multiple departments (Grocery, Dairy, Frozen, Beer/Wine), manage ordering, inventory, and team schedules, and act as Manager on Duty. This role comes with career growth opportunities, store discount, 401(k) with match, and DailyPay access for eligible employees.

Employer: Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer

Location: Orem, UT

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Base $14.50/hr, targeted all-in about $24.00/hr (base + uncapped commission + store bonus; top performers can earn more)

(base + uncapped commission + store bonus; top performers can earn more) Help run a Verizon retail store: coach the sales team, drive results, handle daily operations, and step in when the General Manager is away. Includes paid training, health benefits, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and 50% off Verizon service.

Employer: Check City

Location: Orem, UT

Type: Not listed (customer-facing retail schedule likely)

Not listed (customer-facing retail schedule likely) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Work face-to-face with customers helping with loans, check cashing, money orders, bill pay, and other financial services. Great fit if you’re bilingual in English and Spanish and enjoy a fast-paced, people-focused environment; cash-handling experience is helpful but not required.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good customer service roles in Orem tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.