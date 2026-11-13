🍽️ Orem UT Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles from $14.50–$60K+

Orem’s hospitality scene is busy, with hotels and mall food spots looking for people who like fast-paced, people-focused work. Here are a few solid options if you want to grow in food service or hotel management.

Employer: Five Rivers Hospitality

Five Rivers Hospitality Location: Orem, UT

Salary: $14.50 – $16 hourly

Type: Internship

Help keep hotel public areas spotless, restock linens, handle light maintenance, and bring items like cribs and rollaway beds to guest rooms. Great fit if you have 1+ year of housekeeping/houseperson experience, like staying active on your feet, and enjoy helping guests have a smooth stay.

Employer: La Quinta Inn

Location: Orem, UT

Salary: $18 – $20 hourly

Type: Full-time

Full-time Support the GM with daily hotel operations, staff management, budgets, and guest service standards. Ideal if you have 3+ years in hospitality, some team management experience, and want a step up toward running a hotel.

Employer: Auntie Anne’s & Cinnabon

Location: Orem, UT 84097

Salary: From $60,000/year , with potential to earn around $70,000 plus tips

, with plus tips Type: Full-time

Lead two well-known mall locations about 100 yards apart, managing a team of ~15, sales, labor and food costs, and overall guest experience. Best for someone with 3+ years restaurant GM experience who wants strong bonus potential, benefits, and real ownership over results.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or detail that makes it a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.