🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs Hiring Now in Orem

Orem’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now, with solid options from gas stations to fashion and fast food. If you like working with people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Holiday Oil Co.

Holiday Oil Co. Location: Orem, UT (1981 S. Geneva Road)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a convenience store role where you’ll run the register, stock shelves and coolers, keep the store and pumps clean, and help customers with fuel and in-store purchases. Best for someone 21+ who can handle a fast pace, work in hot/cold weather, and cover a flexible schedule including opens and closes.

Employer: Nordstrom Rack

Location: Orem, UT (University Crossing)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.05 – $17.75 per hour

You’ll help keep the sales floor “runway ready,” work the registers, support fitting rooms, and help in stock/fulfillment as needed. Good fit if you like fashion, staying busy, and want benefits like medical, dental, retirement, paid time away, and a merchandise discount.

Employer: Raising Cane’s

Location: Orem, UT

Type: Hourly, shifts available all day (opening, mid, closing)

Hourly, shifts available all day (opening, mid, closing) Salary: Starting at $14.00 per hour

Front-of-house role where you’ll take drive‑thru orders, assemble and run food, chat with guests, and keep the dining room clean. Entry-level with paid training, weekly pay, flexible schedules, and the chance to earn up to $1.50 more per hour in your first year through training and performance.

Employer: Raising Cane’s

Location: Orem, UT

Type: Hourly, all shifts available

Hourly, all shifts available Salary: Starting at $14.00 per hour

You’ll greet guests, work the register and drive‑thru, fill drink orders, and help lead the front-of-house experience. This is also entry-level with paid training, weekly pay, and clear paths to grow into roles like Certified Trainer and cross-train in the kitchen.

Employer: Raising Cane’s

Location: Orem, UT

Type: Puesto por horas

Puesto por horas Salario: $14.00 por hora

Rol de servicio al cliente en español: tomar pedidos en el drive‑thru, entregar comida, limpiar el comedor y hablar con los clientes. Puesto de nivel inicial con capacitación pagada, tiempo libre pagado, horarios flexibles y beneficios como seguro médico, 401(k) con aportación del empleador y descuentos para empleados.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many of these employers are open to training and offer room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.