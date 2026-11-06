🍽️ Orem Food & Hospitality: Multiple Flexible Jobs Hiring Now

Orem’s food scene is busy and growing, with new spots and big brands all hiring. If you like fast-paced work, friendly people, and flexible hours, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Orem, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes free meals and benefits for full-time)

Front counter, drive-thru, or kitchen at Panda Express. Flexible schedules, free meals while working, paid training, and a clear path to grow into leadership roles.

Employer: Woodbury Corporation

Location: Courtyard by Marriott, Orem, UT

Type: Full-time (32–40 hrs/week)

Pay: Not listed

Lead the hotel bistro team, serving food and drinks and helping run daily operations. Offers daily pay, medical/dental/vision (based on hours), PTO from day one, and big Marriott hotel discounts (up to 75% off).

Employer: WinCo Foods

Location: Orem, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Run the fresh foods department in an employee-owned grocery store. You’ll lead a team, manage displays and food quality, and help hit sales goals, with access to WinCo’s strong benefits and ESOP program.

Employer: Apothecoffee

Location: Orem, UT

Type: Part-time to near full-time (20–35 hrs/week)

Pay: $14.00–$15.00/hour

Prep and bake breakfast items, keep the kitchen clean, and support a holistic coffee shop. Great if you have 2+ years kitchen experience and want a smaller, community-focused spot.

Employer: Apothecoffee

Location: Orem, UT

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $11.00–$14.00/hour + tips (avg. $18–$24/hour)

Day and night barista shifts at a holistic coffee and tea house. Perfect if you know manual espresso and want a place that values connection, clean ingredients, and paid training.

Employer: Raising Cane’s

Location: Orem, UT

Type: Hourly crew (all shifts)

Starting Pay: $14.00/hour

Back-of-house role cooking chicken in a fun, high-energy kitchen. Entry-level friendly with paid training, flexible schedules, and access to health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and more.

Raising Cane’s Restaurant Crew – Multiple Roles

These three listings are all for the same general Restaurant Crewmember role at Raising Cane’s in Orem, just in English/Spanish and with different focus (kitchen vs cashier). Here’s the main one to check:

Employer: Raising Cane’s

Location: Orem, UT

Type: Hourly crew (all shifts)

Starting Pay: $14.00/hour

Work front or back of house, from taking orders to cooking and cleaning. No experience required, weekly pay (in most states), flexible scheduling, PTO (with hours), 401(k) match, and mental health and fitness perks.

(Also listed as “Empleado de restaurante” and “Cajero” in Spanish with the same pay and benefits.)

Employer: Intermountain Health

Location: Orem Community Hospital, Orem, UT

Type: PRN / On-call, weekends (Sat & Sun guaranteed hours)

Pay: $17.68–$22.99/hour (DOE)

Benefits Eligible: No (per listing)

Hospital food service role cooking, serving, and sometimes delivering meals. Great if you want higher hourly pay and weekend work, and you have or can get a Utah Food Handler Permit by day one.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—these local spots tend to fill roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.