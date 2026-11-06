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🤝 Orem UT Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring
Orem has some solid options right now if you like helping people and being hands-on. These roles are great if you want meaningful work without needing an advanced degree.
Direct Care Professional – Swing Shift
- Employer: Eaton Alliance
- Location: Orem, UT (in-person, clients’ homes)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour
Support adults with disabilities in their homes and out in the community—think movies, parks, and other fun outings—while helping them build independence. Evening and some weekend work; benefits include health, dental, and vision insurance for eligible staff.
Direct Care Professional – Grave Shift
- Employer: Eaton Alliance
- Location: Orem, UT (in-person, clients’ homes)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour
Overnight role helping individuals with disabilities stay safe, comfortable, and on track with their goals. Good fit if you’re a night owl and want meaningful work plus potential health, dental, and vision benefits.
Activities Specialist – Part Time Weekends
- Employer: Cascades Healthcare – Cascades at Orchard Park
- Location: Orem, UT (skilled nursing facility)
- Type: Part-time, weekends
- Pay: Not listed
Plan and run activities that keep nursing home residents active and engaged—social, physical, and mental. Weekend role that’s great if you enjoy working with seniors and want a flexible, people-focused job.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings or different shifts listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.