🤝 Orem UT Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring

Orem has some solid options right now if you like helping people and being hands-on. These roles are great if you want meaningful work without needing an advanced degree.

Employer: Eaton Alliance

Eaton Alliance Location: Orem, UT (in-person, clients’ homes)

(in-person, clients’ homes) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour

Support adults with disabilities in their homes and out in the community—think movies, parks, and other fun outings—while helping them build independence. Evening and some weekend work; benefits include health, dental, and vision insurance for eligible staff.

Employer: Eaton Alliance

Eaton Alliance Location: Orem, UT (in-person, clients’ homes)

(in-person, clients’ homes) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour

Overnight role helping individuals with disabilities stay safe, comfortable, and on track with their goals. Good fit if you’re a night owl and want meaningful work plus potential health, dental, and vision benefits.

Employer: Cascades Healthcare – Cascades at Orchard Park

Location: Orem, UT (skilled nursing facility)

(skilled nursing facility) Type: Part-time, weekends

Pay: Not listed

Plan and run activities that keep nursing home residents active and engaged—social, physical, and mental. Weekend role that’s great if you enjoy working with seniors and want a flexible, people-focused job.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings or different shifts listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.