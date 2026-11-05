🏗️ Orem UT Engineering Roles with Multiple $90K+ Openings

Orem’s engineering scene is busy right now, with several companies building serious hardware and radar tech. If you’re into power, RF, or radar systems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Kforce Inc (for a client)

Kforce Inc (for a client) Location: Orem, UT

Type: Full-time \ Hybrid/Remote

Salary: Competitive base + annual bonus + equity (range not listed)

Lead verification, validation, and testing for advanced radar systems that are scaling into production. Ideal if you have 6–10+ years with radar signal processing, system-level engineering, and want a high-impact role with cross-functional work and strong benefits.

Employer: Tri Technology, Inc.

Location: Orem, UT (On-site)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Salary: $75,000 – $110,000 per year

Hands-on role designing 1–20 kW inverters, DC/DC converters, and SMPS from concept to production. Great fit if you love owning designs end-to-end, are strong in Altium and power electronics, and want variety across many client products.

Employer: Spotter Global

Location: Orem, UT (On-site)

Type: Full-time, M–F

Salary: $90,000 – $110,000 per year

Work on low-power radar perimeter security used at critical sites worldwide. You’ll design and test high-frequency RF PCBs, write firmware/test software, and occasionally travel to customer sites, with solid benefits and bonus potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—engineering teams often flex for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.