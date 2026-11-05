📣 Orem, Utah Sales & Marketing – Multiple High-Earning Roles

Orem’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with strong demand for people who can build relationships and close deals. If you like talking with people and chasing goals, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Horace Mann

Horace Mann Location: Orem, UT

Type: Full-time (1099, commission-based)

Salary: Uncapped commission + bonuses, sign-on bonus (no fixed range listed)

Work with educators to solve their financial challenges while you build your own book of business. This role offers mentorship from an experienced agent, a niche educator market, and performance-based incentives for the first 36 months.

Employer: Applied Fluid Power / Applied Industrial Technologies

Location: Orem, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend technical know-how with customer-facing work as the local fluid power expert for your territory. You’ll support account managers, visit customers, design solutions, and help grow sales using your hydraulic/pneumatic experience.

Employer: Hibu

Location: Orem, UT (hybrid – home office & in-field)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $46,000 + uncapped commission & bonuses; Year 1 OTE $90K–$100K; Year 2 OTE $105K–$125K

Sell digital marketing solutions (websites, search, social, SEO) to local businesses with a mix of field and remote work. You get structured training, a clear career path, and recurring commissions as you grow and keep your client base.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.