🤝 Orem UT Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Orem has some solid options right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. Here are a few local roles where your work really matters day to day.

Employer: Vamos Health Medical Group

Vamos Health Medical Group Location: Orem, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a clinic setting helping patients navigate care in English and Spanish. You’ll support new patients, connect them to community resources, lead workshops, and be a trusted link between the clinic and the community.

Employer: The Refuge Utah

The Refuge Utah Location: Orem, UT

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $20.00 – $22.50 per hour

Benefits: 403(b) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, parental leave, mileage reimbursement

Support survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence with crisis response, court advocacy, and follow-up care. You’ll also help train and support volunteer advocates so they can provide strong, trauma-informed services.

Employer: Brades’ Place

Location: Orem, UT

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $53,000 – $63,000 per year

Lead a respite program serving kids with serious illnesses and special needs, both in-home and at a respite center. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, love relationship-based work, and have experience (or interest) in supporting children with complex medical needs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives a clearer picture, and you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.