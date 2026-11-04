💰 Orem, UT Accounting Pros: Multiple Tax Manager Openings

Orem’s finance scene is busy right now, and experienced CPAs are in demand. If you’re strong in tax compliance and client work, this is a good moment to move up.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Orem, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the tax function for a diverse client base, from planning and compliance to audits and consulting. You’ll manage returns at the federal, state, and local level, mentor junior staff, and work with tools like ProSystem fx Tax and Thomson Reuters UltraTax. Benefits include bonuses, professional training, tuition reimbursement, PTO, fitness reimbursement, and health & wellness programs. CPA and 5+ years of tax management experience are required, and you must already be authorized to work in the U.S.

If this looks close to what you want, don’t overthink it—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while it’s still up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.