Alvord Hot Springs is the best cold-weather soak in Oregon, and we’ll argue that with anyone. The water comes out of the ground at 170 degrees, then cools as it mixes into a pair of concrete pools. Add frosty air and a mountain looming overhead, and you’ve got the whole pitch.

It sits around 4,080 feet up in Harney County, on the edge of the Alvord Desert at the east base of Steens Mountain. Far from anywhere, in the best way.

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What you’re actually soaking in

The springs are privately owned by the Davis family, and the setup is gloriously simple. Two concrete pools date back to the 1940s and have been modernized over the years. There are caretakers on site, plus a small store, restrooms, bunkhouses and campsites.

Picture a desert hot tub with a mountain for a backdrop. Nothing fancy, nothing polished, and that’s exactly the charm.

Day use or stay the night?

Overnight guests get the pools at any hour, while day-use visitors soak during normal business hours. If you’re going for the day, call (541) 589-2282 before the drive to check availability, and ask about current rates while you’re at it.

Our vote: stay the night. A late soak under a desert sky is the whole reason to come this far.

Bunkhouses sleep up to four and come with beds, an outlet, light and heat, but you bring your own linens. Campsites take tents and RVs of all types, though there are no RV hookups. Kids 12 and under are free, and pets are welcome.

Reservations are highly recommended, and a two or three-day minimum may apply in some seasons. You book by phone, so call early.

Alvord Hot Springs – Unassuming but also, pretty amazing!

Getting there in winter

East Steens Road, also called the Fields-Denio Road, is a mostly unpaved county gravel road. Call (541) 589-2282 for current conditions before you go, because winter weather can close roads out here.

Burns is the closest full-service town, so fill the tank and stock up before you head into the desert. The weather here is hard to predict from one day to the next, so check a local forecast right before you leave.

Turning this into a bigger trip? Our Eastern Oregon road trip guide has 29 more stops to string together.

Skip the mud on the lakebed

The dry lakebed looks like the world’s biggest parking lot, but weather can keep you off it altogether. Avoid the northwest section, where the hot springs and nearby creeks drain, because it’s easy to get stuck in the mud.

Check in at the office first. The staff will give you the gate code for the private desert road to the lakebed, plus tips on how to camp there without damaging the fragile ground.

Eat like a rancher after your soak

The general store sells beer and wine, snacks, ice, firewood and souvenirs. You can also add Alvord Beef steaks or burgers to your reservation and cook them cowboy-style on one of the grills.

Steak, hot water and a mountain view. What else could you possibly need? Would you pick a midnight soak or a sunrise one? Tell us in the comments!

Trip tips: grab a rental car to get out here, lock in your hotel before the good rooms are gone, or skip both and book a camper van instead.

Rules and fees change, so always confirm current requirements before you go.

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