You don’t need a boat to see a whale in Oregon. At the peak of the southbound migration, about 30 gray whales an hour swim past the coast, and you can watch the whole show from a headland with a thermos in your hand.

Winter Whale Watch Week runs December 27 to 31, 2026. Trained volunteers stand at coastal lookouts to help you find the spouts, which is a big deal when you’re squinting at a gray ocean.

Psst, we made you a West Coast Adventure Map. Nearly 1,900 of our favorite spots, already pinned, ready to load into Google Maps in two clicks: grab it here.

When to go

Volunteers at the staffed sites work from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., counting whales and chatting with visitors. Show up in that window and you get a built-in whale detector.

Can’t make the official week? The southbound migration runs from about mid-December into January, so the days around it can still pay off. Gray whales heading south tend to travel fast and stay roughly 5 miles offshore, which means binoculars are not optional.

Where to stand

The staffed list shifts a little from year to year, so check the current map before you drive. Recent seasons have included Cape Meares, Boiler Bay, Yaquina Head, Yachats State Recreation Area, Heceta Head and the Umpqua Lighthouse.

If you only pick one stop, make it Depoe Bay. The Whale Watching Center sits right on the sea wall, with whale exhibits and wide ocean views, and rangers on hand to answer questions.

Stay safe on a wild coast

Oregon State Parks asks whale watchers to dress for the weather, bring binoculars, and stay out of fenced areas. Know the tide schedule and keep an eye on the surf, because winter waves do not care about your photo.

The best seats are viewpoints, not the sand. You can see the current site map and details on the Oregon Whale Watch site.

Turn it into a coast weekend

Plenty of the staffed spots double as lighthouse stops, so our guide to Oregon lighthouses works as a handy route planner. Pair a headland with a lighthouse and you’ve got a full day.

Depoe Bay and Yachats both make easy bases for the week. Our Oregon coast towns guide breaks down what each stop has to offer once the whales call it a day.

Ever caught a gray whale spout from shore? Tell us your favorite lookout in the comments.

Trip tips: grab a rental car to get out here, or lock in your hotel before the good rooms are gone.

Rules and fees change, so always confirm current requirements before you go.

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