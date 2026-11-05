This Oregon hot spring keeps its rock pools hot all night in winter, but you can’t just drop in for a soak

Most Oregon hot springs let you swing by for an hour and call it a day. Summer Lake Hot Springs flat out doesn’t, and in winter that rule turns into the best part of the deal.

This resort sits about six miles west of Paisley on Highway 31, roughly two hours from Bend, in the part of the state people call the Oregon Outback. You book a cabin, a house or a camp spot, and the pools become yours for the whole stay. Cold air, hot water, huge desert sky: that’s the pitch.

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Why winter is the move

From mid-May to mid-November, the resort closes all its pools for overnight cleaning on Sundays and Thursdays. Outside those months, the outdoor tubs stay hot around the clock, and cleaning rotates between checkouts instead. In plain terms: a winter guest can slip out for a late soak without a pool schedule getting in the way.

Day use isn’t allowed, so reservations are required for everyone. That keeps the place quiet, and quiet is the whole appeal when the temperature drops.

The pools

The water comes out of the ground at 113°F and gets piped to two very different soaking setups. The historic bathhouse, built in 1929, holds a 15-by-30-foot indoor pool kept at about 97 to 99°F. Outside, the rock-walled pools average around 104°F, and the resort pitches them as a prime spot for watching the night sky.

Here’s my one firm opinion: skip the indoor pool and go straight for the rock pools on a clear, freezing night. Steam rising off hot water under a pile of stars is the reason you drove two hours into the desert. Just remember the indoor pool is a mid-May to mid-November feature, so winter soaking means the outdoor tubs.

Bring your own towels and a swimsuit. The office rents towels and spa robes, and a robe for the walk to the pool house in cold weather is worth it. Glass isn’t allowed near the pools, and alcohol stays out of the pool house and outdoor rock pools.

Where you sleep

The resort has 10 geothermally heated cabins and two three-bedroom houses, all with a two-night minimum. Winter cabins come with space heaters (no air conditioning in summer either, just fans), and you need to bring your own bedding and towels. Pets are welcome in the cabins for a one-time $30 non-refundable fee.

Prefer to camp? There’s a five-acre dry tent field and RV sites with full hookups, and both include access to the pools. Winter tent camping in the high desert is a commitment, so the cabins are the cozier call.

Make a weekend of it

The Summer Lake basin is packed with birdlife and big views, and we’ve rounded up more things to do around Summer Lake if you want to stretch your stay past the tub. The Paisley Caves are also a few miles away, where researchers found human DNA dated to roughly 14,300 years ago.

Winter roads in this part of the state can turn quickly, so check current conditions with ODOT’s TripCheck before you leave. Who’s going to be the first in your group to admit a freezing desert night is better than a beach day?

Trip tips: grab a rental car to get out here, lock in your hotel in Bend before the good rooms are gone, or skip both and book a camper van instead.

Rules and fees change, so always confirm current requirements before you go.

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