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Coos County
📅 Free Holiday Artisan Market at Coos History Museum
5 days ago
📅 Free holiday artisan market at Coos History Museum
Get a jump on your holiday shopping at the Holiday Artisan Market at the Coos History Museum.
Shop on November 20 & 21, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and browse:
- Handcrafted gifts
- Jewelry, ceramics, wreaths, plants, candles, teas, glasswork and more
You can also watch traditional craft demos, including spinning, weaving, and a vintage sock‑knitting machine in action.
It’s a festive way to shop local, support makers, and find one‑of‑a‑kind holiday gifts. Admission is free.
More Info: Holiday Market at Coos History Museum - Oregon Coa...
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