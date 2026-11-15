📅 Free holiday artisan market at Coos History Museum

Get a jump on your holiday shopping at the Holiday Artisan Market at the Coos History Museum.

Shop on November 20 & 21, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and browse:

Handcrafted gifts

Jewelry, ceramics, wreaths, plants, candles, teas, glasswork and more

You can also watch traditional craft demos, including spinning, weaving, and a vintage sock‑knitting machine in action.

It’s a festive way to shop local, support makers, and find one‑of‑a‑kind holiday gifts. Admission is free.