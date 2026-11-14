📢 Help lead Lithia Park’s beloved guided walks

For more than 35 years, volunteers have led Lithia Park Guided Walks, sharing the park’s plants, wildlife, and history. Since 1989, there have been 2,124 walks with over 24,000 participants.

The City recently honored longtime volunteer Tom Foster and all past and present guides with a commemorative medallion at the entrance to Lithia Park.

Guided walks run each year from May through September. Thanks to more volunteers, walks now happen on Saturdays and Sundays at 10 a.m.

If you’d like to become a Lithia Park walk guide or volunteer with Parks & Recreation, contact Volunteer Coordinator Sulaiman Shelton by email.

For other ways to get involved with the City, visit ashlandoregon.gov/VolunteerCitizenPrograms to see current volunteer opportunities and find a good fit for you.