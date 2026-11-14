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Douglas County
Douglas County Santa Hotline Set for Dec. 8
2 days ago
Children in Douglas County can call the Santa Hotline on Tuesday, December 8, 2026 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 541-440-4393 to share their Christmas wishes. The event is a holiday tradition supported by the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and hosted by the Roseburg Optimist Club, and parents are asked to have children call only during the set date and time.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Douglas County Government
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