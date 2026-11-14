📢 2026 OSAA All-State girls cross country teams announced

OSAA has released the 2026 All-State Girls Cross Country teams for all classifications (6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, and 2A/1A), based on results from the OSAA State Championship.

For the 2025–2026 school year, OSAA created a new All-State awards program, working with the Oregon Athletic Directors Association (OADA) and Oregon Athletic Coaches Association (OACA). The program is meant to match and support the awards already given at league and district levels.

All-State teams were chosen this way:

First Team : first 7 runners across the finish line

: first runners across the finish line Second Team : next 7 runners

: next runners Third Team : next 7 runners

: next runners Honorable Mention: next 7 runners

The page lists each runner’s name, grade, school, league, place, and time for every classification.

If you have a runner in Oregon high school cross country, this is where you can see who made First Team, Second Team, Third Team, and Honorable Mention All-State this season.