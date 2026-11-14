📢 New OSAA All-State honors for boys cross country

OSAA has rolled out a new All-State awards program for the 2025–2026 school year, after working with the Oregon Athletic Directors Association (OADA) and Oregon Athletic Coaches Association (OACA).

For boys cross country, All-State teams were chosen straight from the OSAA State Championship results:

The first 7 finishers are First Team All-State

are The next 7 are Second Team

are The next 7 are Third Team

are The next 7 receive Honorable Mention

The page lists full results for:

6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, and 2A/1A boys

boys Each runner’s name, grade, school, league, place, and time

If you have a runner in your family or at your school, you can scan the lists to see who earned First Team, Second Team, Third Team, or Honorable Mention All-State this season.