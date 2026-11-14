📢 AKHS focusing on 90% student attendance this quarter

At AKHS, students who attend at least 90% of the time are considered “regular attenders.” The school says students who come to class consistently are more likely to do well in school, build positive relationships, and feel connected to their school community.

This quarter, AKHS will share individual attendance information with each student so they can see how they’re doing toward the 90% attendance goal. The goal is to help students:

Understand their own attendance

Set goals and make informed choices

Practice key employability skills like showing up, being accountable, and working toward shared goals

Families can support by talking with their student about the attendance reports and encouraging regular daily attendance. The school’s message: every day matters for learning, growth, and connection at AKHS.