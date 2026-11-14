📢 Help Island City Elementary with their poinsettia fundraiser

Island City Elementary is in the final week of its annual poinsettia sale, and there’s still time to order.

You can choose from:

Poinsettias

Wreaths

Holiday centerpieces

Your purchase helps pay for STEM learning materials and possible playground improvements for Island City students.

🛒 How to help: Order online through the school’s poinsettia shop (link provided by the school).

📦 Delivery date: December 3

If you’re decorating for the holidays, this is an easy way to support local kids at the same time.